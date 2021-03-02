Troy basketball freshman guard Kam Woods entering transfer portal

Troy freshman guard Kam Woods announced on his Twitter account that he is entering the transfer portal and will not be playing in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Woods wrote on Twitter: AFTER TALKING TO MY FAMILY, I WILL NOT BE PLAYING IN THE SBC TOURNAMENT & ENTERING THE TRANSFER PORTAL TO FIND A BETTER FIT FOR ME & MY GAME.

Woods, considered one of the crown jewels of last year’s signing class for head coach Scott Cross, averaged 10.3 points per game this season in staring 12 of 23 games.

As a high school standout at Pinson Valley, the 6-1 guard averaged 38.1 points as a senior, which included draining 147 3-pointers. He earned back-to-back Class 6A Player of the Year honors by the Alabama Sports Writers Association his junior and senior years after being named the Class 3A Player of the Year while playing the 2018 season at Midfield High School.