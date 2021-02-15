Troy basketball game with Georgia State on Tuesday canceled

TROY – Troy's men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night against Georgia State in Trojan Arena was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Georgia State program.

The game was a rescheduled contest from earlier in the season when Georgia State couldn’t play two games scheduled in Trojan Arena due to positive COVID-19 tests within its program.

Troy and Georgia State are scheduled to play in Atlanta this weekend with games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the GSU Sports Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (CT) on Friday and 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday; both games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on the Troy Sports Radio Network.