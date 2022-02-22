Troy basketball gears up for two huge home games this week

Troy plays two of its biggest games of the season this week at home as it tries to gain a high seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament along with having an outside shot of winning a regular season championship if everything falls into place.
The Trojans host UT-Arlington on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and will play league-leading Texas State on Friday at 8 p.m. in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
Troy is currently 18-9 overall and 9-5 in Sun Belt play, which currently ranks third in the league standings behind Appalachian State (11-5 SBC) and Texas State (10-3 SBC). App State plays at Arkansas-Little Rock Wednesday and Texas State plays at South Alabama.
“We still need a couple of things go our way,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “We have to win Wednesday. If things go our way, there is still a possibility on Friday that game could be for a championship.”
No matter what, the final two games of the regular season are crucial for seeding in the Sun Belt tourney, which will be held March 2-7 in Pensacola, Fla.
“I would think if we take care of business and win both games, then we’re probably at least a second seed and it could be higher,” Cross said of this week’s games.
Cross made the rounds Monday to visit with fraternities and sororities on campus in hopes of drumming up extra support for this week’s games.
“The home court at Trojan Arena has been awesome,” Cross said. “That atmosphere at the South Alabama (77-68 Troy win) game was phenomenal. It all starts with the students and think those fraternities and sororities are a big part of it.
“A lot of times they have a lot of leaders in their organizations, spirit and excitement within their groups and it becomes contagious with the rest of the fans that are in there. It just makes for a great home court advantage.”
Although UT-Arlington is just 11-15 overall and 7-8 in Sun Belt play, it’s a dangerous team which defeated Troy 62-57 early in conference play.
The Mavericks boast the Sun Belt’s leading scorer in 6-foot-4 guard David Azore, who averages 19.5 points per contest.
Cross, who is in his third season at Troy following 12 years as head coach at his alma mater of UT-Arlington, is well familiar with Azore.
“Myself and coach (assistant Kenneth) Mangrum actually recruited him when we were in Arlington and signed him,” Cross said. “He was there our last year and had a chance to be a starter for us even as a freshman, but he tore his knee (during an exhibition against Oklahoma) and he was done for the year.
“He’s really blossomed into an elite level scorer. His footwork and his jab step and shot fake are as good as any I’ve seen in the college game. He just gets you off-balance and then makes the quick pull up shot.
“He can score it at all three levels – shoot the three, pull up, drive it and finish through contact. And he’s the best guy in the league at getting to the free throw line, and he makes his free throws.
“We’re going to have to defend him with our entire team. We’ll have one guy locked on him one-on-one, but with a guy like that you’ll need your entire team ready to help out.”
Troy will likely continue to be without point guard Duke Miles, who Cross said was out with a concussion.
“I mean, obviously that’s a guy that would help us out if we had him and we were 100 percent full strength, but we don’t,” Cross said. “I’m not sure when he’ll be back.”
Despite the loss of Miles, the Trojans have plenty of depth and Cross isn’t afraid to go to his bench and stick with the hot hand offensively.
“We have at least two at every position that we’ll give a look at and if both of those guys are playing good, we may not go to the third guy on the depth chart,” Cross said. “But if they’re struggling, then we’ll easily go to that third guy and see what he’s capable of doing, because that third guy at times has played really well for us.