Troy basketball gears up for two huge home games this week

“He’s really blossomed into an elite level scorer. His footwork and his jab step and shot fake are as good as any I’ve seen in the college game. He just gets you off-balance and then makes the quick pull up shot.

“He can score it at all three levels – shoot the three, pull up, drive it and finish through contact. And he’s the best guy in the league at getting to the free throw line, and he makes his free throws.

“We’re going to have to defend him with our entire team. We’ll have one guy locked on him one-on-one, but with a guy like that you’ll need your entire team ready to help out.”

Troy will likely continue to be without point guard Duke Miles, who Cross said was out with a concussion.

“I mean, obviously that’s a guy that would help us out if we had him and we were 100 percent full strength, but we don’t,” Cross said. “I’m not sure when he’ll be back.”

Despite the loss of Miles, the Trojans have plenty of depth and Cross isn’t afraid to go to his bench and stick with the hot hand offensively.