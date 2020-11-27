Troy basketball opens with win over Western Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Freshman Kam Woods exploded for 20 points, while junior Zay Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds in his return to action leading Troy to an impressive, 66-64, victory over Western Carolina Friday afternoon at Kimmel Arena.

The pivotal point of the game was a 16-5 run that the Trojans (1-0) engineered after Western Carolina took a 43-33 lead with 12:16 to play in the second half.

Beginning with a Desmond Williams' layup, the run featured clutch 3-pointers from Nick Stampley and Antwan Burnett that cut the Catamounts lead to 45-41.

Stampley finished the matchup with eight points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks, while Burnett finished with eight points and four rebounds. The freshman was plus-nine (second-best on the team).

After a Tyler Harris triple gave WCU a 48-41 lead with 9:18 to play, the Trojans scored the next 10 to take a 51-48 advantage at the under eight media timeout. The run featured crucial triples from Stampley, Dez Williamsand a pair of spectacular layups from Woods.

Down the stretch, the Catamounts and Trojans continued to trade baskets as Troy enjoyed a slim, 57-56, lead at the under four media timeout.