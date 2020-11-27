Troy basketball opens with win over Western Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Freshman Kam Woods exploded for 20 points, while junior Zay Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds in his return to action leading Troy to an impressive, 66-64, victory over Western Carolina Friday afternoon at Kimmel Arena.
The pivotal point of the game was a 16-5 run that the Trojans (1-0) engineered after Western Carolina took a 43-33 lead with 12:16 to play in the second half.
Beginning with a Desmond Williams' layup, the run featured clutch 3-pointers from Nick Stampley and Antwan Burnett that cut the Catamounts lead to 45-41.
Stampley finished the matchup with eight points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks, while Burnett finished with eight points and four rebounds. The freshman was plus-nine (second-best on the team).
After a Tyler Harris triple gave WCU a 48-41 lead with 9:18 to play, the Trojans scored the next 10 to take a 51-48 advantage at the under eight media timeout. The run featured crucial triples from Stampley, Dez Williamsand a pair of spectacular layups from Woods.
Down the stretch, the Catamounts and Trojans continued to trade baskets as Troy enjoyed a slim, 57-56, lead at the under four media timeout.
Following missed layups from both the Trojans and Catamounts, Woods drove down the middle of the lane and connected on a nifty floater that gave the Trojans a 59-56 lead with 2:32 to play.
After Stampley corralled the rebound after a WCU miss, Zay Williams on a layup that gave Troy a 61-56 lead with exactly two minutes left in regulation.
Western Carolina answered with a layup to cut the Troy lead to just 61-58 with 70 ticks to play, but Woods calmly sunk the front end of a one-and-one to put Troy up 62-58 with one-minute left.
Once Stampley was whistled for his fifth and final foul on a loose ball rebound, WCU missed both ensuing free throw attempts, giving the ball back to the Trojans.
A key offensive rebound allowed Troy to keep possession of the basketball with 28 seconds remaining, forcing Western Carolina to foul.
Woods was fouled with 25 seconds remaining and hit a pair of clutch free throws that gave Troy a 64-58 lead.
A Matt Halvorson 3-pointer with just 16 ticks to play cut the Troy lead to 64-61, but Dez Williams hit one free throw to give the Trojans a 65-61 advantage. On the ensuing Western Carolina possession, the Catamounts missed a layup and Zay Williams secured the rebound and hit one-of-two from the charity stripe to put Troy ahead 66-61.
Western Carolina's Travion McCray hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from half-court, as Troy earned a hard 66-64 victory.
Woods' 20 points were a game-high. McCray led the Catamounts in scoring (14 points) and was one of four Western Carolina players to reach double-figures.
Troy returns to action Saturday afternoon against UNCW. Tip-off from Kimmel Arena is set for noon. Saturday's game will air only on 96.3 FM/970 AM WTBF Troy and TroyTrojans.com/Watch.
“It was a total team effort today," Troy coach Scott Cross said. "We played 11 guys and they all contributed in some form or fashion. The energy on the bench was phenomenal also.
"Our defensive toughness and grit was what I expected and it’s definitely the type of ‘Take The Stairs’ toughness that I expect from our guys. I’m super proud of them. Western Carolina is a very good offensive basketball team and they looked really good in their first game, so this is a huge win for our program. I’m glad we got off to a good start.”
