Troy basketball team falls to UAB

BIRMINGHAM - Despite a season-best 17 points from junior Zay Williams and 14 points from Khalyl Waters, the Troy men's basketball program fell, 77-55, Sunday afternoon to the UAB Blazers at Bartow Arena.

After shooting 40 percent from the field in the first period, Troy (1-3) was held to just 6-of-29 (20.7 percent) in the second half.

Following a slow start that saw the Trojans fall behind 11-0 five minutes in, Troy quickly answered with a quick 10-6 stretch that cut the Blazers (4-0) lead to just 17-10 with 11:46 to play in the opening period.

After UAB used a quick 11-2 spurt to open a 30-13 lead with 7:43 to play, Troy took advantage of a 10-2 run to cut the UAB deficit to 32-23 with 5:06 left in the opening half.

As they did all afternoon long, UAB responded with one last 6-0 run to take a 15-point advantage with 2:54 to play in the period.

Three straight layups from Zay Williams, Duke Miles and Antwan Burnett cut the UAB lead to 40-29 with 29 ticks left, but a foul of Michael Ertel allowed the Blazers to extend the lead to 42-29 at the break.

UAB seized control of the contest early in the second half using a 15-3 span to take a game-high 25-point (57-32) advantage with 13:14 to play.