Troy basketball teams split series with GSU

After both Troy (12-5, 8-2 SBC) and Georgia Southern (8-9, 4-6 SBC) shot over 48 percent on Friday, the two teams each shot 34 percent on Saturday. The big difference on the floor was the play on Troy's guards, who combined to score 58 of the teams 92 points.

Leading the way for Troy was Janiah Sandifer, who had a game-high 21 followed by Jasmine Robinson, who followed up her career best 33 points on Friday with another 20 on Saturday.

Alexus Dye recorded her ninth straight double-double, 14th of the season, with 19 boards and 11 points. Felmas Koranga earned her seventh double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds as Troy.

Tiyah Johnson added 15 points as five Troy players scored in double figures.

The Eagles were led by true freshman Terren Ward, who followed up last night's career-high 17 points with a new career-high 20 on Saturday.

"I think this was a defining game for us," Troy head coach Chanda Rigby said. "We talked about it is how we come back from that loss on Friday. It's not like this was an easy team to comeback and beat. Georgia Southern fought every single play and they are very talented.