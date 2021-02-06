Troy basketball teams split series with GSU

TROY — Despite 11 points and 15 rebounds from Zay Williams, who reached the 500-point plateau, and 21 points and five rebounds from Duke Miles, the Troy men's basketball program saw its four-game winning streak and seven-game home winning streak snapped Saturday, falling to Georgia Southern 79-64 at Trojan Arena.
Troy fell at Trojan Arena for the first time since March 3 of last season against UT-Arlington.
After trailing by as many as 21, the Trojans (10-10, 4-6 Sun Belt) orchestrated a furious second-half comeback that cut the Georgia Southern (12-9, 6-6 Sun Belt) lead to just 10 with 6:13 to play and to nine with 3:41 to play, but a pair of runs from the Eagles sealed the victory.
Troy defeated GSU 68-56 on Friday night
"The story of the game was the first-half turnovers,” Troy head coach Scott Cross said of Saturday’s setback. “Our 10 turnovers led to way too many easy baskets for them. No matter how good your defense is, it's hard to defend when the opponent has a three-on-two or a four-versus-three advantage. We committed way too many unforced turnovers, which ended up being the difference in the game.
“We didn't come out with the same toughness and mentality that we did last night. Yesterday we gave them no open looks and today we let them get comfortable. They made a couple of threes in our face and got their confidence going. And then from there, they had a great offensive performance."
The Eagles had five players reach double-figures led by Andrei Savrasov (14 points, 4-4 3-pt) and Kam Bryant (12 points).
In defeat, the Trojans hit 20-of-22 free throws and outrebounded Georgia Southern for the second consecutive night.
Troy returns to action Thursday night when the Trojans make the short trip down to South Alabama. Tip-off from the Mitchell Center is set for 6 p.m.
The Eagles improve to 3-1 against the Trojans on the season.
On Friday, Troy defeated Georgia Southern 68-56 as Miles and Stampley scored 20 points apiece in the Trojan win. Miles added eight assists. Stampley also had 11 rebounds.
Williams had seven rebounds for Troy. Kam Woods, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup led the Trojans, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).
Boone had 16 points for the Eagles. Kamari Brown added 13 points.
Troy women’s bounce back with Saturday win after loss on Friday
STATESBORO, Ga. – The Troy women bounced back in a big way on Saturday, earning a hard fought 92-83 victory on the road at Georgia State.
The win was Troy's 12th of the season and eighth in the Sun Belt Conference.
After both Troy (12-5, 8-2 SBC) and Georgia Southern (8-9, 4-6 SBC) shot over 48 percent on Friday, the two teams each shot 34 percent on Saturday. The big difference on the floor was the play on Troy's guards, who combined to score 58 of the teams 92 points.
Leading the way for Troy was Janiah Sandifer, who had a game-high 21 followed by Jasmine Robinson, who followed up her career best 33 points on Friday with another 20 on Saturday.
Alexus Dye recorded her ninth straight double-double, 14th of the season, with 19 boards and 11 points. Felmas Koranga earned her seventh double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds as Troy.
Tiyah Johnson added 15 points as five Troy players scored in double figures.
The Eagles were led by true freshman Terren Ward, who followed up last night's career-high 17 points with a new career-high 20 on Saturday.
"I think this was a defining game for us," Troy head coach Chanda Rigby said. "We talked about it is how we come back from that loss on Friday. It's not like this was an easy team to comeback and beat. Georgia Southern fought every single play and they are very talented.
“We had to execute at a perfect level on every play of the game to get a lead. I'm so proud of this team. They walked in here today with their heads up like champions instead of like they were coming off a loss yesterday."
Sandifer hit her career-high 21 points behind 3-of-6 shooting from behind-the-arc and 10-of-13 shooting from the charity stripe. She scored 13 of her 21 in the second half.
Rivalry week is upon us with Troy and South Alabama meeting twice in the upcoming week. Troy will host South on Thursday inside Trojan Arena at 6 p.m. before traveling to Mobile on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff in the final regular season meeting between the two programs.
On Friday night, Robinson had a career-high 33-points, but the Troy women's basketball team had its Sun Belt best seven-game winning streak snapped Friday night inside Hanner Field at the hands of Georgia Southern, 96-91.
The Trojans played well offensively, surpassing 90 points for fifth time this season while also shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent for three. The Eagles scored 96 points, second-most this season, on 51 percent shooting from the floor and 57 percent shooting from behind-the-arc. Both shooting percentages were the second-best percentages GSU has shot in a game this season.
Robinson scored her career-high 33 on 13-of-18 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 from the behind-the-arc. Her 33-points are the most scored by a Sun Belt player this season and the third time a Trojan has scored at least 30 in a game this season. Robinson added three assists, three steals and two rebounds to her totals.