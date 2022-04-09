Troy battles in second scrimmage

TROY – On a beautiful but windy Saturday morning, Troy took part in its second scrimmage of the spring at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Unlike last week where the Trojans went 50-50 with practice and scrimmage, Saturday’s proceedings focused solely on scrimmage situations.

“We were able to put the ball in the end zone a couple of times, which we needed to do after we didn’t get that done last week,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “We still have to protect the football a little bit better. I thought the physicality was good at times, but we just have to be more detailed and dialed in on our alignments and assignments on certain things offensively and defensively.

“We got good work, and I’m excited to see the direction we’re going. We’re a long way from where I want to be, period. Our guys are understanding what the expectations and standards are daily, so yes, they are getting that. We’re nowhere near where I want to be. I’m not very comfortable or content with anything right now, but we’re going to get there. The guys are working hard, and if they continue to do that, we’ll get where we want to go.”

Offensively, sophomore running back Jamontez Woods found the end zone early during the scrimmage, while junior receiver Marcus Rogers caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Watson towards the end of the 100-play session.

Defensively, redshirt freshman linebacker Jordan Stringer intercepted a pass, while Elijah Culp and Craig Slocum forced fumbles for coordinator Shiel Woods’ group.

Troy opens the final stretch of the spring on Tuesday with another morning workout on the grass fields behind Trojan Arena, beginning around 8:15 a.m. The Trojans have just five practices remaining before T-Day on Saturday, April 23.