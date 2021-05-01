Troy blanks No. 20 Florida State to even seri

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Troy secured its first-ever road win against Florida State by shutting out the No. 20 Seminoles on a hot afternoon inside Dick Howser Stadium. Orlando Ortiz tossed six scoreless innings as the Trojans evened the series with a 3-0 victory, their first win against Florida State since 1980.

Nic Nolan broke up a perfect game and the scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a solo home run, a bomb that went over the Seminole bullpen in left field and exited the stadium. Ortiz (4-4) struck out six and prompted two double plays as part of his outing.

Logan Cerny doubled twice and navigated the base paths effectively to cross home twice in the later stages of the game. With the Seminole infield playing in to try and prevent a run, Caleb Bartolero smacked a hard-hit ball towards the second baseman, forcing an error and plating Troy's second run of the contest. Cerny added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when he raced home from third on a wild pitch.

Lance Johnson and Max Newton were each effective in their relief outings, but it was Marquez Oates who earned the save, his fourth of the season, with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Oates entered the ballgame with two Seminoles on base in the eighth and slammed the door shut with a swing-and-miss strikeout.

The Seminoles left 10 runners stranded and finished the contest 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, most notably when Rigsby Mosley made a catch at the wall with the bases loaded to end the third inning.