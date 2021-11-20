Troy blasted by App State

TROY – It was more of the same for Troy during a 45-7 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.

Troy hung tough for the first two quarters in trailing 10-7 at the break after App State scored its lone first-half TD with 21 seconds left, but the Trojans did little after intermission in suffering the defeat in the home finale for the team’s seniors.

“Very disappointed in how we played,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “I take full responsibility for that. I did not have these guys ready to play.

“I thought the first half we got off to a pretty good start, to be honest with you, especially offensively. The defense kept getting stops in the first half. Eventually when they get stops, we have to do something with it on offense. It was a really poor performance on our part.”

App State scored two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the third quarter – the second set up by an interception – and never looked back in clinching the East Division title with a 6-1 Sun Belt Conference record. App State led 31-7 after the third quarter and scored another TD in the first minute of the fourth in pouring it on.