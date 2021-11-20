Troy blasted by App State

TROY – It was more of the same for Troy during a 45-7 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.
Troy hung tough for the first two quarters in trailing 10-7 at the break after App State scored its lone first-half TD with 21 seconds left, but the Trojans did little after intermission in suffering the defeat in the home finale for the team’s seniors.
“Very disappointed in how we played,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “I take full responsibility for that. I did not have these guys ready to play.
“I thought the first half we got off to a pretty good start, to be honest with you, especially offensively. The defense kept getting stops in the first half. Eventually when they get stops, we have to do something with it on offense. It was a really poor performance on our part.”
App State scored two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the third quarter – the second set up by an interception – and never looked back in clinching the East Division title with a 6-1 Sun Belt Conference record. App State led 31-7 after the third quarter and scored another TD in the first minute of the fourth in pouring it on.
“Right before half it was a 7-3 game and it really flipped on us,” Lindsey said. “What I saw tonight was once things went bad in that little stretch, I just felt like we went into a shell on offense and that’s something we’ve got to get over.”
Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson talked about the momentum swing.
“Those are the money points – the points before the half and right after the half,” Robertson said. “That’s the biggest swing of the whole entire game. That was huge. We needed to go into the half up on top, but sadly we didn’t.”
Troy only managed 20 net yards of offense after the first quarter, getting 142 in the game (33 rushing, 109 passing). It was the fewest yards of offense for a Troy team since 126 yards in 2011 against Louisiana-Monroe. The Trojans only had six first downs in the game – five of those coming in the first quarter.
In contrast, App State had 445 yards of offense, 233 of those coming on the ground and 212 passing. The Mountaineers had 27 first downs.
“I would say this,” Troy senior center Dylan Bradshaw began. “App State is a really good football team. They were better than us tonight on both sides of the ball – really in all three phases of the game.
“We really shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We started well, but we weren’t able to maintain it. I believe the past two weeks we’ve played the best two teams in our conference (Louisiana/App State). I believe that’s safe to say.”
The Mountaineers moved to 9-2 overall and will host Georgia Southern next week before playing at West Division winner Louisiana for the Sun Belt crown.
Troy fell to 5-6 overall and 3-4 league play and will play its regular-season finale next week at Georgia State.
While the defense struggled to contain App State in the second half, Troy linebacker Carlton Martial had yet another monster game with 18 tackles.
“You know, it seems like he does that all of the time,” Lindsey said. “The guy’s a machine as far as playing linebacker and making tackles. He’ll go down as one of the best to ever play here. He’s always playing extremely hard. He’s a guy that I know loves this place.”
App State opened the scoring when Chandler Staton kicked through a 24-yard field goal on the Mountaineers first possession, which came after recovering a Troy fumble deep in App State territory.
But Troy responded on the ensuing possession, going 75 yards in just four plays, highlighted by a 37-yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Watson to Deshon Stoudemire, who made a terrific catch at the goal line. Brooks Buce knocked through the PAT kick to make it 7-3 with 6:15 to play in the opening quarter.
There would be few bright moments for Troy to follow.
On the kickoff following the touchdown, the Mountaineers returned to the Troy 38, but would eventually get a 30-yard field goal try by Staton which was off the mark. It was Staton’s first miss of the season in 17 tries.
App State had two drives end in the first half on interceptions – the first by strong safety Kyle Nixon and the other by linebacker Robertson.
But after Troy failed to generate any offense of substance in the second quarter, App State regained the lead with just 21 seconds left in the first half when Chase Brice connected with Corey Sutton on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Staton’s PAT made it 10-7 going into the intermission.
The Mountaineers didn’t waste any time expanding its lead, going 64 yards in just six plays to open the second half with a touchdown as Brice and Thomas Hennigan hooked up on a 6-yard throw and catch. The drive just took 2:46 off the clock. The PAT made it 17-7.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Watson’s quick first down pass for Kimani Vidal was picked off by T.D. Roof and returned a few yards to the Trojans’ 10.
On the next play, Brice found Eli Wilson on the right side and the big tight end hauled in the pass and made it into the end zone to make it 24-7 at the 12 minute mark of the third quarter.
Nate Noel scored on a 5-yard run with 5:08 still left in the third to make it a 31-7 game.
Daetrich Harrington scored on a 2-yard run in the first minute of the fourth quarter to make it 38-7 after the extra point kick. The final App State touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Jahmir Smith with 5:06 left in the game.