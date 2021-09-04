Troy blasts Southern in season opener

"I was excited to see us come out and get off to a hot start. They came out and ran some different stuff than we had seen on film, but we adjusted and executed what we called."

The defense held Southern to just 189 total yards and also recorded for four interceptions, the most since Troy did the same against Texas State in 2019.

The Trojans, on the other hand, compiled 454 yards of total offense, 162 by the run and 292 passing.

Troy scored on the opening drive of the game as Powell powered in from 1 yard out on fourth down behind a strong push on the right side of the line to complete a 13-play, 76-yard drive.

Before the score, a 22-yard completion to Tez Johnson got the Trojans down to the 20 and a 12-yard run by Kimani Vidal several plays later put the Trojans on the 5. Vidal then carried it three straight times to the 1 before Powell went in on the left side. Georgia transfer Brooks Buce kicked through the PAT with 9:02 to play in the opening quarter.

The rout was on.

The Trojans made it 14-0 on their second drive as Powell and Johnson connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass. A 15-yard completion to Luke Whittemore and a roughing the passer call on the play got Troy to the 26 to set up the scoring toss.