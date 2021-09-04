Troy blasts Southern in season opener

TROY – New Troy quarterback Taylor Powell threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns and the Trojans’ defense was smothering in dismantling Southern 55-3 in the season opener at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
"Obviously it's great to get off to a good start," Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. "I'm really pleased with how our team approached the game, prepared for the game, and then came out and really took control of the game in all three phases. I thought our team came out and played with some passion and a sense of urgency."
Powell, a Missouri transfer, connected on 16-of-27 passes, doing most of his damage in the first half as the Trojans built a 34-3 advantage by intermission. Powell was intercepted once in the opening half and exited the game after the third quarter with the game well in hand as Gunnar Watson finished out at quarterback.
"I thought he handled himself very well," Lindsey said of Powell. "He seemed to be in total control and made great decisions."
Powell was happy to be back on the football field after sitting out last season at Missouri before transferring and enrolling at Troy this past January.
"You know I didn't play last year, I was in the (transfer) portal, so I've been working really hard for like the last 600 days to just get here, so it's really nice to see it come to fruition," Powell said.
"I was excited to see us come out and get off to a hot start. They came out and ran some different stuff than we had seen on film, but we adjusted and executed what we called."
The defense held Southern to just 189 total yards and also recorded for four interceptions, the most since Troy did the same against Texas State in 2019.
The Trojans, on the other hand, compiled 454 yards of total offense, 162 by the run and 292 passing.
Troy scored on the opening drive of the game as Powell powered in from 1 yard out on fourth down behind a strong push on the right side of the line to complete a 13-play, 76-yard drive.
Before the score, a 22-yard completion to Tez Johnson got the Trojans down to the 20 and a 12-yard run by Kimani Vidal several plays later put the Trojans on the 5. Vidal then carried it three straight times to the 1 before Powell went in on the left side. Georgia transfer Brooks Buce kicked through the PAT with 9:02 to play in the opening quarter.
The rout was on.
The Trojans made it 14-0 on their second drive as Powell and Johnson connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass. A 15-yard completion to Luke Whittemore and a roughing the passer call on the play got Troy to the 26 to set up the scoring toss.
Troy drove down to the 4 on its next possession, but Powell, after a recovering a bad snap, threw into a crowd and it was intercepted.
However, several plays into the ensuing Southern drive, Troy cornerback Zion Williams jumped in front of a pass for an interception and returned it 19 yards down the sidelines into the end zone. The PAT by Buce made it 21-0 with 13:49 to play in the first half.
"Really it just came in doing your job," Williams said of making the interception. "I just made a play on the ball and took it to the crib, honestly."
After Southern dented the scoreboard with a 31-yard field goal from Martell Fontenot, Troy got back to work and drove 75 yards in 11 plays to score on a beautiful Powell to Deshon Stoudemire throw and catch of 17 yards.
The Trojans’ final points of the first half were set up after T.J. Harris intercepted a pass at the Troy 48 and returned it to the 16. Troy got in the end zone on a 1-yard run by Jamontez Woods. The PAT was blocked. Before the touchdown, Powell threw for Jabre Barber and he was hit at the 2 and fumbled into the end zone, but targeting was called on the play to give Troy the ball at the 1.
The 34 points were the most in the first half for a Troy team since becoming a Division I member in 2001.
The Trojans picked up right where they left off in the first half to put more points on the scoreboard when Vidal broke loose down the right side for a 37-yard touchdown run with 10:59 to play in the third quarter, making it 41-3 after the PAT.
B.J. Smith got in on the fun with a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:04 to play in the third quarter in making it 48-3. It was Smith’s 20th career touchdown. The drive was set up by an interception from Jayden McDonald.
Woods scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:02 left as the Trojans pushed the score to 55-3. It was a 15-play, 86-yard drive with Watson completing 5-of-5 passes for 69 yards in his first series at quarterback in the game.
NOTES
Picking it: With four interceptions against Southern, Troy has recorded at least three interceptions in a game in eight consecutive seasons. Zion Williams had two interceptions and T.J. Harris and Jayden McDonald also picked off a pass in the game.
First TD: When Tez Johnson caught a 26-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, it marked the first career touchdown for the second-year freshman wide receiver.
The 92 yards on five catches he had in the game was a career high. His previous high was 63 against Middle Tennessee last season.
Defensive scores: Troy picked up right where it left off last season when Zion Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 19 yards for a score in the second quarter. Last year, Troy’s four defensive touchdowns led the country. Williams also had another interception right before the end of the first half.
Making history: The 34 points scored by Troy before intermission were the most in a first half since the school became a Division I member in 2001.
First punt: Troy’s first punt of the game came with 5:21 left in the third quarter as UConn transfer Luke Magliozzi booted it 46 yards.
Honoring Ralph: Troy athletics officially named the home radio booth in Veterans Memorial Stadium for Troy University Sports Hall of Fame broadcaster Ralph Black in a special ceremony for his family last weekend.
Black, who died last year, was responsible for many historic calls during his 26 years as the play-by-play broadcaster for Troy football, basketball and baseball. The Montgomery native called more than 1,000 Troy sporting events from 1976 to 2002 and helped build the Troy State Sports Network into one of the largest of its kind in Alabama, at one point comprising 18 stations. In addition, he called 122 straight Troy football games, including Troy's first season as a Division I member.
Up Next: Troy will host Liberty, coached by Hugh Freeze, next Saturday night with a 6 p.m. kickoff.