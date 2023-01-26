Troy bolsters roster with transfers

Troy has added much-traveled running back Asa Martin in addition to several other transfers to its football roster.

Martin, who rushed for 435 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 312 yards and a TD this past season at Memphis, has enrolled at Troy for the spring semester.

Named Mr. Football by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2018 following his senior season at Austin High in Decatur, Martin began his college career at Auburn for a year and then transferred to Miami but never played there before transferring to Memphis for the past three seasons. He has one year of eligibility remaining. As a high school senior, Martin rushed for 2,228 yards and scored 33 touchdowns.

Another former Auburn running back, Jordan Ingram, has also transferred to Troy. The former St. Paul’s of Mobile standout signed with Central Michigan out of high school, but transferred to Auburn after his freshman year. At Auburn, Ingram played in one game during the 2021 season and didn’t see any action this past season. He's listed as a sophomore.

Also transferring to Troy this week is another St. Paul’s product, Reggie Bracy, a safety who played the last three seasons at Iowa. He is listed as a junior on the Troy roster. Bracy played in 10 games this past season and recorded four tackles.

Troy also recently added a quarterback to the roster in former West Virginia signal-caller Will “Goose” Crowder.

As a redshirt freshman this past season for the Mountaineers, Crowder completed 6-of-6 passes for 57 in his lone appearance against Towson. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is a product of Gardendale (Ala.) High School.

As a senior in high school, Crowder completed 158-of-255 passes for 2,132 yards and 20 touchdowns and also rushed for 586 yards on 104 attempts with three scores.