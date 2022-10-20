Troy captures 'Battle for the Belt' over South Alabama in defensive slugfest

MOBILE – The “Battle for the Belt” won by Troy 10-6 over South Alabama resembled a championship prize fight on Thursday night before a sellout crowd at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The winning Trojans even lit up some victory cigars afterwards.

“My first one,” Troy defensive end T.J. Jackson said after taking a puff on the field following the game. “It’s pretty good, pretty good.”

Troy improved to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in Sun Belt play, while South Alabama is now 5-2 overall, 2-1 in the Sun Belt. It puts the Trojans atop the West Division Standings.

Troy won the slugfest with tremendous defense, holding the Jaguars to 31 net yards rushing and 215 passing. It marked the sixth time this season the unit has held an opponent to under 100 yards rushing.

“We’ve got grit,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “I don’t know if we know how to play offensive football and score points yet, but we dang sure got grit and toughness.

“These kids, man, have just over and over again found a way to answer the bell and get themselves off the mat to go play really hard each and every week.

“That’s eight straight weeks without a bye, and one a short week, to come down here … and I don’t think anybody really picked us to win the game. We were the underdog and a lot of people thought we didn’t have a chance and I think our guys played with an edge.”

Troy scored on the first play of the second quarter with a 5-yard run by D.K. Billingsley and South Alabama scored on the final play of the half on a 41-yard field goal by Diego Guajardo to make it a 7-3 game at halftime.

A 32-yard field goal by Guajardo pulled the Jaguars within 7-6 with 10:27 remaining in the game before Brooks Buce kicked a 51-yard field goal for Troy with 7:35 left to make it a 10-6 lead.

The defense did the job from that point.

Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial, a Mobile native, had eight tackles in the game, as did cornerback O’Shai Fletcher.

For Martial, winning in his hometown made it even more special.

“It feels amazing,” Martial said. “You know it’s my last one down here against South so I’m glad we finished with a bang. We like a game like that (defensive-oriented) you know? It keeps the defense excited.”

Jarret Doege got the start at quarterback for Troy and was 10-of-15 passing for 84 yards with an interception. Gunnar Watson replaced him in the fourth quarter and completed 4-of-4 passes for 54 yards.

Tez Johnson and RaJae’ Johnson each had six catches – Tez for 57 yards and RaJae’ for 56.

D.K. Billingsley had another strong game rushing with 86 net yards on 19 carries, while Kimani Vidal had 64 yards on 17 carries.

Billingsley made a couple of nice first-down runs in the final minutes, but the Jaguars got the ball back with 12 seconds left at the 13-yard line following a punt by Mike Rivers.

After an incompletion on first down, eight seconds remained. Quarterback Carter Bradley then connected with Devin Voisin for a short gain and time expired as his knee touched the ground after the catch.

The Trojans then celebrated the victory with a large gathering of fans that had made the trip to support the team.

With the win, Troy became bowl eligible, but Sumrall and the team aren’t celebrating that yet.

“They wanted to pass out bowl T-shirts in the locker room and I showed everybody what it looked like and said, ‘I don’t want to see you wear it until after the season, because we have a lot of football left to play,’” Sumrall said.

On Troy’s opening score, the Trojans converted a 4th-and-2 from the South 31 when Doege connected with RaJae’ Johnson down to the 16. On first down, Billingsley had a strong run down to the 5 on the final play of the first quarter.

When play resumed, Billingsley got the handoff from Doege out of the shotgun and ran through a big hole, stumbling a bit but into the end zone. Buce added the PAT to make it 7-0 four seconds into the second quarter to culminate a 10-play, 67-yard drive.

Before Guajardo kicked through a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, it appeared Bradley had completed a 41-yard pass to Voisin down to the Troy 4 with 19 seconds left. However, after a video review, it was ruled incomplete as the ball hit the ground as Voisin went down to the turf on the diving try.

Midway through the third quarter, Buce missed a 36-yard field goal try wide left at the 7:17 mark.

Making the Plays

When T.J. Jackson sacked Carter Bradley in the first quarter, it marked six out of eight games he’s recorded a tackle for loss. In the third quarter, however, things went bad for Jackson as he went down with what appeared to be a right ankle injury. He appeared OK following the game … Reddy Steward picked off a pass at the Trojans’ 34 with 11:46 to play in the first half … Safety Keyshawn Swanson made a bone-jarring hit on South receiver DJ Thomas-Jones late in the second quarter which knocked the ball loose for an incompletion … Mike Rivers had a 54-yard punt to begin the fourth quarter.

Worth Noting

Carlton Martial moved into fourth place for all-time career tackles nationally when he made his sixth tackle of the night early in the second half for his 511th career stop … Punter Mike Rivers was hit hard on Troy’s first punt of the game and roughing the kicker was called … The game was the first ever sellout at Hancock Whitney Stadium, which opened in 2020 on the USA campus … Kimani Vidal took a snap out of the wildcat formation in the second quarter and took it for a first down run.

Evaluation

Another outstanding defensive performance for the Trojans. The offense was stagnant at times, but the running attack appears to be improving. Big game for the special teams again with Buce kicking the 51-yard FG and Rivers nailing his punts. A win over rival South Alabama on its home turf makes this an A+ win for the Trojans.

Up Next

Troy gets a much needed break and returns to action Nov. 5 at Louisiana-Lafayette. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.