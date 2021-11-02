Troy center Dylan Bradshaw says O-line has grown together

Troy senior center and Enterprise product Dylan Bradshaw knew things across the offensive line needed to be fixed.
“We knew it wasn’t just going to come to us, but we had to work together and find a way to mesh up front and over the past three weeks I feel like we’ve finally grown together,” Bradshaw said.
An improved running attack has been evident for the Troy football team in recent weeks, highlighted by two straight 100-plus yards performances by tailback Kimani Vidal.
Much better play from the offensive front has been the catalyst to the better rushing numbers and the unit that struggled early in the year appears to be in a groove going into a home contest against rival South Alabama this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“It’s definitely been a weight off my shoulders,” Bradshaw said. “The running game is kind of the pride of the O-line. We knew we had to get better and we’re still trying to continue doing that.”
Bradshaw points to hard work in practice being key to the turnaround.
“I think it all starts with just coming with the correct attitude to practice every day,” Bradshaw said. “You know, we have four guys returning from last year and we really started the year off not playing as well together as we should have.
“I think me and (Austin) Stidham and Jake (Andrews) and Grant (Betts) and Deandre (Butler) – we all had to take a look in the mirror and figure out what we were doing wrong.
“Coach (Luke, offensive line coach) Meadows has done a great job with us day-in and day-out getting us better and better, but really we just had to raise our standards, man.”
Troy (4-4 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt) has beaten South Alabama (5-2, 2-3) three straight going into the game nicknamed the annual “Battle for the Belt” and Bradshaw is intent on increasing the streak. The winning team each year keeps a championship belt on campus for the year.
“Every game is important to me, but I don’t won’t to be that guy that goes down my senior year losing the belt and letting it go back down to Mobile,” Bradshaw said. “ We’re going to do everything we can this week to keep it here.
“We know that South Alabama is much improved from last year and years past. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re ready to go; we’re ready for the challenge.”
Bradshaw has tried to share his knowledge of what the rivalry means to younger players on the team.
“It’s a big deal to guys like me,” Bradshaw said. “Young guys a lot of time don’t understand rivalries, but the older you get the more appreciation you get for it and you understand that this is a game your former teammates that have already graduated come back to watch. This game means something to me and I’m excited for this weekend.”
After playing five of the first eight games on the road, including the last two, Bradshaw said the team is excited to be playing back home for the next three games against South Alabama, Louisiana and Appalachian State before ending the regular season at Georgia State.
“I’m super excited about it,” Bradshaw said. “It feels like we’ve been on the road most of the season. We’ve got a third of our season left and three of them at home. That’s huge for us. Everybody is glad to be home. We want to continue and try and protect our home turf as much as we can.”
Bradshaw said the team’s attention to detail has improved each week going into practice despite any setbacks and he expects that to remain steady this week.
“We still have a chance to win our side of the conference, but we’re going to need some help,” Bradshaw said. “All we can do is control what we can control, and that’s winning these next four. We know we have our work cut out for us, but if you’re not up for the challenge, then what are you doing, you know?
“We’re looking at it as we have a four-game season right here. Let’s go 1-0 every week; let’s finish strong. My job is to get these guys ready to go from a locker room aspect and that’s what I plan to do these last four. I’m going to take it all in and enjoy it.”
