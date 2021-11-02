Troy center Dylan Bradshaw says O-line has grown together

After playing five of the first eight games on the road, including the last two, Bradshaw said the team is excited to be playing back home for the next three games against South Alabama, Louisiana and Appalachian State before ending the regular season at Georgia State.

“I’m super excited about it,” Bradshaw said. “It feels like we’ve been on the road most of the season. We’ve got a third of our season left and three of them at home. That’s huge for us. Everybody is glad to be home. We want to continue and try and protect our home turf as much as we can.”

Bradshaw said the team’s attention to detail has improved each week going into practice despite any setbacks and he expects that to remain steady this week.

“We still have a chance to win our side of the conference, but we’re going to need some help,” Bradshaw said. “All we can do is control what we can control, and that’s winning these next four. We know we have our work cut out for us, but if you’re not up for the challenge, then what are you doing, you know?

“We’re looking at it as we have a four-game season right here. Let’s go 1-0 every week; let’s finish strong. My job is to get these guys ready to go from a locker room aspect and that’s what I plan to do these last four. I’m going to take it all in and enjoy it.”

