Troy coach Lindsey expects to be back on sidelines at App State

“You just don't ever anticipate not being there with your team. We have rules in place, you’re not supposed to communicate and do all that. I really had to watch it from a fan's viewpoint, and it was really hard, just being honest with you. It was a tough situation.”

What Lindsey saw during the Trojans’ 20-17 home loss didn’t make him feel any better, though he did believe the effort on the field from his players was good.

“Our guys didn't play very clean and didn't play very well, just being honest,” Lindsey said. “We did play hard. Defensively, I thought we continued to play solid on that side of the ball.

“We struggled in the first half with getting off the field, but I think they maintained several drives and they had a good little scheme that I thought we adjusted to at halftime.”

Watching the game on TV rather than the sidelines was understandably awkward for Lindsey.

“It was a lot different because the camera on the TV is always a lot tighter so sometimes you can’t see everything,” Lindsey said. “Truly, you’re watching it as a fan more than anything.