Troy coach Lindsey expects to be back on sidelines at App State

Troy football coach Chip Lindsey, who missed Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee after testing positive for COVID-19, expects to make the trip to Appalachian State this weekend.
Special teams coach Brian Blackmon served as the interim head coach on Saturday since associate head coach and inside receivers coach John Carr was also out with COVID-19.
“I think I come out of quarantine on Friday, so I plan on getting up to North Carolina and getting prepared,” Lindsey said on Tuesday. “We’ve carried on business as usual so far. I’ve run the team meetings and the quarterback meetings and the offensive meetings through Zoom and so forth.
“I think our players and coaching staff are doing a great job in keeping things in as normal of a routine as possible to try and get a good plan together for this game.”
The Trojans (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt), take on the Mountaineers (6-2, 4-1) with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised by ESPNU.
Lindsey said he began having mild symptoms early last week, was tested on Wednesday morning and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday night.
“I just felt a little fatigued, maybe a little bit of a head cold,” Lindsey said. “I did lose some taste and smell, but really not as bad as I read about some people having so I am very fortunate from that standpoint. It was defiantly a shocking blow.
“You just don't ever anticipate not being there with your team. We have rules in place, you’re not supposed to communicate and do all that. I really had to watch it from a fan's viewpoint, and it was really hard, just being honest with you. It was a tough situation.”
What Lindsey saw during the Trojans’ 20-17 home loss didn’t make him feel any better, though he did believe the effort on the field from his players was good.
“Our guys didn't play very clean and didn't play very well, just being honest,” Lindsey said. “We did play hard. Defensively, I thought we continued to play solid on that side of the ball.
“We struggled in the first half with getting off the field, but I think they maintained several drives and they had a good little scheme that I thought we adjusted to at halftime.”
Watching the game on TV rather than the sidelines was understandably awkward for Lindsey.
“It was a lot different because the camera on the TV is always a lot tighter so sometimes you can’t see everything,” Lindsey said. “Truly, you’re watching it as a fan more than anything.
“I had an idea of what was going on because of where we were on the field, how we were lined up, down and distance, stuff like that, but it was a different experience. It’s something I hope I never have to experience again with any team I’m coaching for sure.”
Quarterback Gunnar Watson returned after missing the two previous games with injured ribs and threw for 300 yards, but also had two interceptions.
“Offensively, it really came down to the turnovers and the execution,” Lindsey said. “When I really look back, the first 43 plays we ran there were 11 or 12 missed assignments either up front or at wideout or at quarterback. When you have that many missed assignments, it's going to be a tough day and that's why we never really got much consistency.
“Then the two turnovers led to points and we lost points on one as well throwing the interception in the end zone. For us offensively, we have to get our guys back together this week and back in cohesion and start executing a lot better.”
Lindsey gave Watson mixed reviews on his return to the field.
“I saw some good and some bad,” Lindsey said. “Obviously, he made two poor decisions (interceptions), but I’m not telling you anything he wouldn’t tell you. We have to understand that Gunnar is still a young quarterback and is still developing, especially with missing three weeks in a row.
“When we get the ball down in the red zone, that’s twice now in two games we’ve turned the ball over in the red zone instead of just protecting it.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
