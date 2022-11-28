Troy coach Sumrall challenges fans to show up for Sun Belt Conference title game

“When I say the word ‘Keep,’ I guarantee you 120 guys in our locker room will say, ‘Showing up,’” Troy football coach Jon Sumrall said of the team sticking to the job at hand.

Sumrall is challenging the Troy fans to keep showing up as well when the Trojans host Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

“Part of the nice thing about playing at home in this game is it should be easy for our fans to get here,” Sumrall said. “We’re the only FBS game going on in the state this week and so we’d like to challenge all Troy Trojans to be here. No need to watch any other game on TV; come to our game.

“It will be a great environment. Our students get in free, so that’s one nice perk. So I call out all of our students to make sure they’re here.

“We’ll do everything on our part to make sure it’s a good time. I’d like to encourage our fan base to show up and make it feel like we have a home field advantage.”

Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) clinched the West Division title with a thrilling 48-19 comeback win at Arkansas State this past Saturday. The Trojans scored 34 points in the fourth quarter to pull off the victory.

“I talked to them at halftime and before the game actually, about in boxing it’s a 12-round match and in football it’s a four-quarter game … so you play all four quarters; you never stop at halftime,” Sumrall said. “Nobody cares who was ahead at halftime. I’m proud of our guys for continuing to find ways to win football games.”

A huge play in the Arkansas State game came shortly after Troy had taken a 20-19 lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter following a touchdown run by Kimani Vidal. On the next series, Troy cornerback Reddy Steward picked off a pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown.

“They had run that same cut route concept a couple of times throughout the game and he just kept on throwing it, so I was waiting for it at that time,” Steward said. “They finally ran it again and I just jumped it and took it to the house.”

It was Steward’s second interception in the game and he was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Sumrall believes the interception return was one of the biggest plays in the game.

“It’s been like several games this year where we needed a play to just create some momentum,” Sumrall said. “I think the play that really created the momentum was Reddy’s pick six.

“We had kind of been in a back and forth game. We did not play very good football in the first half, and credit to Arkansas State. But we played really poor football in the first half in my opinion from an execution and detail standpoint.

“Then some back and forth in the fourth quarter and that pick six is what really created the momentum for our guys to finish the right way.”

Sumrall knows his team quickly has to turn the page in getting ready for Coastal Carolina, which clinched the East Division title several weeks ago. The Chanticleers (10-2 overall, 6-2 SBC) lost at James Madison 47-7 on Saturday.

“Just like after the App State game when things didn’t go our way, I told them, ‘So what, now what?’” Sumrall said. “Well, you don’t just say that when things bad happen … what happens when good things happen? Well, ‘So what, now what?’ Nobody cares that we beat Arkansas State now. That’s over.

“We’ve got a great challenge in front of us. Coastal Carolina is 31-5 the last three years, 20-4 in conference the last three years, so they know how to win. We have to prepare really well to put ourselves in position to have a chance to win this football game.”

Barber update: Dothan native and sophomore wide receiver Jabre Barber, who injured a leg during a game against Southern Mississippi on Oct. 8, may be able to play in whatever bowl game Troy goes to.

“I think he is going to have a real good chance to play in the bowl game,” Sumrall said. “Not a guarantee, but a good chance. A lot of that depends on which bowl game we’re in, too.

“If you’re in the first one you may not, if you’re in a later one, you may. But we’ll be smart about when we bring him back. We’ve missed him offensively and I’m glad we get to see him come back hopefully here shortly.”

Ticket prices: North End Zone - $50, reserved - $20, general admission - $10, Sun Belt Students – free. Tickets can be purchased online at TroyTrojans.com/SBCTickets

“This is an amazing reward for our great football program and our tremendous fan base to host the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “This season has been the most well attended in Troy’s storied history, and we need our fans to Pack The Vet one more time this season to provide our Trojans a true home field advantage.”