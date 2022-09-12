Troy coach Sumrall shares concern with run game; hopeful Martial can play

Troy coach Jon Sumrall didn’t hide his disappointment thus far in the Trojans’ running game, which was expected to be a strong suit in the offense this season.

“It’s frustrating for us,” Sumrall said Monday. “I do think some of it is we’re trying to play the game, maybe, a little bit different than some of these young men have played it from a physicality and just the style we want to play with on the O-line. We want to take the fight to the other team and we’re not quite there yet.”

Going into this Saturday’s game at Appalachian State, the Trojans are averaging just 59 yards rushing over the first two games – 60 against Ole Miss on 33 attempts and 58 against Alabama A&M on 25 attempts.

“We’ve got to improve in that area,” Sumrall said. “I feel really confident in our offensive line coach. I think Cole Popovich is as good of an offensive line coach that you’re going to find in all of football. We’ve got to get it improved and I feel confident that we will.”

The Trojans (1-1) take on an App State (1-1) team coming off an upset 17-14 victory at Texas A&M this Saturday, a week after falling to North Carolina in a 63-61 shootout.

Sumrall understands his team has to do a better job producing some yardage on the ground to compliment what has been a good passing attack.

“I don’t know that there is an overnight fix to where we’re just going to magically become the most physical offense in college football, but that’s one of our goals,” Sumrall said. “I want to run the football. Great teams have to run the ball.

“I don’t care what system you run, if you can’t run the ball, it’s hard to be really, really successful. We need to get it fixed sooner than later.”

Senior left guard Deandre Butler says the unit will be working hard this week to make some adjustments in hopes of getting the running game in gear.

“Really I would say it’s the pre-snap and just the little details and our technique that we need to work on,” Butler said. “We’re going to get it fixed this week and run the ball better. It’s not the other team out-working us; it’s Troy beating Troy right now. We’ve got to know during the week we’ve prepared to go up there and do what we set out to do.”

Kimani Vidal has 86 net yards on 22 carries to lead the team in rushing after two games. DK Billingsley with 39 yards on seven carries and Jamontez Woods with 33 yards on 12 tries are behind him.

Vidal believes mixing in a traditional pro-style offense with up-tempo at times could lead to more success for the running backs and offense as a whole.

“Every time we’ve done the tempo, we’ve been able to take advantage of the defense not being able to get a good call,” Vidal said. “With tempo being more of an every now and then thing, teams don’t really prepare for us in that way. We’ve been using that as an advantage.”

Quarterback Gunnar Watson believes it’s just a matter of time before the running game gets untracked.

“The (opposing) defense is going to be jacked up at the beginning of the game and we’ve just got to keep on running it,” Watson said. “I think we can do it … and we’re going to do it … and I’m ready to see that happen when we play these (App State) guys.”

Injury report: Sumrall is hopeful starting linebackers Carlton Martial, who suffered a lower body injury in the second half against Alabama A&M on Saturday, and K.J. Robertson, who was held out of that game with an ankle injury, will both be available this week.

“He (Martial) visited with the doctor this morning … I think he’s going to have a really good opportunity to be part of the game this week,” Sumrall said. “I can’t say that 100 percent yet, but I do feel like we’ve got a pretty good chance of seeing him be available.

“I feel confident K.J. Robertson is going to be available this week. We held him last week … he rolled his ankle (in practice) and nothing major. We didn’t feel good about throwing him the action this past Saturday.”

Receiver Tez Johnson, who was available this past Saturday but ultimately held out, is expected to be ready for App State.

“Tez was available to play, but just felt like it was in his best interest to give him another week to get healed with a couple of nagging things he’s got going on,” Sumrall said.

GameDay presence: ESPN’s popular pre-game show College GameDay will be in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, bringing the national spotlight on the game, but Sumrall doesn’t believe his players will be caught up in the hoopla.

“ESPN GameDay is going to Boone, they’re not coming to Troy, so it doesn’t distract us at all very much … it shouldn’t,” Sumrall said. “Will there maybe be some added excitement and hype around the game from that environment? I’m sure there will be. But for us, I don’t know that it really affects us that much. I don’t care if the game is on radio, TV or what … I just as soon hear (Troy play-by-play announcer) Barry McKnight call it as anybody on ESPN.”