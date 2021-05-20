Troy coaches make stop on Trojan Tour in Dothan

Win some, lose some – players that is.
Like most every college across the country, the Troy football and basketball teams have lost several players to the NCAA transfer portal of late and picked up some as well.
Three Troy coaches – football coach Chip Lindsey, women’s basketball coach Chanda Rigby and men’s basketball coach Scott Cross – were in Dothan on Thursday as part of the Trojan Tour gathering with fans at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Each discussed what some of the departures and additions mean for their programs.
“We’re all going through this thing for the first time,” Lindsey said. “The NCAA passed the rule now that anybody who leaves has to tell you by May 1, but this year is an exception because they passed the rule late, so it will be July 1.
“We’ve got two full recruiting classes now and the kind of kids we have, I think they love Troy, they want to be here and they realize we have a chance to have a good football team.
“There are always some surprises or two, I guess, of people who decide they don’t want to be here, but we can’t worry about that. We want to worry about the guys we can trust that want to be here.”
Last Saturday, former Northview standout kicker Jack Martin, an All-Sun Belt Conference punter this past season for Troy, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama.
On Wednesday, cornerback Terence Dunlap, who was a projected starter for the upcoming season, made it be known via his Twitter account that he was moving on.
The loss of Martin, who handled punting and kickoff chores and was in the running for a starting placekicking job, means incoming freshman Scott Taylor Renfroe of Pike Liberal Arts will be very much in the mix with Kyle Coale, a senior who has some game experience as a punter and placekicker.
“We’re really excited about Scott Taylor and his future at Troy,” Lindsey said. “We have Kyle Coale, who is very reliable, but we’re also going to be in the market for bringing someone else in this summer – a punter and a kicker, possibly. That’s the world of college football now.”
The Troy women’s basketball team lost its top player last month – Sun Belt Player of the Year Alexus Dye – to the University of Tennessee as a senior graduate transfer.
The Trojans, in turn, picked up five transfers, including a former Tennessee Vols’ player in Jaiden McCoy, a 6-3 forward, Tina Stephens, a 6-2 forward from Kansas, and a Texas Tech transfer in guard Jada Walton. On Wednesday it was reported that forward Brianna Harris, a former Blount High School of Mobile star, was leaving Louisiana Tech and may be coming Troy’s way, though nothing is official yet.
“We’ve made the most of the transfer portal,” Rigby said. “My assistant coaches have done a fabulous job of recruiting, but to be honest with you, it doesn’t take away from what I feel about losing what I lost through the transfer portal. It’s a two-way street.”
The Trojans almost upset Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this past season, losing 80-78. Getting the national exposure is certainly good for the program, but also may lead to losing top players at times such as Dye.
“We were on a huge stage, but it also gave everybody a chance to see my players and how awesome they are,” Rigby said. “We had a Sun Belt Conference call today where we talked about where if you’re not careful, you can become a training camp for the Power 5s.”
Since the end of the season, Troy’s men’s basketball team has lost four players to the transfer portal – Kam Woods, Antwan Burnett, Rory Panntophlet and Miles Mendes – but has picked up five – Rifen Miguel (forward transfer Ohio University), Cody Dean (guard transfer Panola, Texas, JUCO), TK Smith (guard transfer Kent State), Efe Odigie (forward transfer UTEP) and most recently Christyon “Spud” Eugene (guard transfer Eastern Florida State).
Cross believes the latest signee, Eugene, will help the Trojans in a number of areas.
“He’s a really dynamic guard who can pass, dribble and shoot,” Cross said. “What makes him kind of special is he’s got good size at 6-3, but he’s very athletic and he can really pass the ball. You could play him at the point, but you could also possibly play him at a wing. He’s so fast with the basketball.”
Cross continues to keep an eye on the transfer portal.
“We’ll have 15 scholarship guys,” Cross said. “We still need to sign one more.”
Big softball weekend: The Troy softball team begins play in the Tuscaloosa Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Clemson at 2 p.m.
It’s yet another chance for the Troy program to garner national attention.
“Being able to put our best foot forward on the national stage, not only heightens our athletic brand, but it really showcases Troy University to a different audience as well,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said earlier this week. “So we always want to be great stewards of our resources, but also our brand.
“It’s been 25 years since we’ve been in the NCAA regional and what coach (Beth) Mullins and her staff, as well as the entire players have done this year, in really the most challenging year we’ve ever had because of COVID 19, the restrictions, the policies in place – for us to go out and have 36 wins and a top 50 RPI and get an at-large is outstanding.”
Clemson in 2028: Troy added another piece to its future football schedule with the addition of Clemson to its 2028 slate. The Trojans will open the season with the Tigers on Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
This is the second future game between Troy and Clemson on the books with Troy paying a visit to Death Valley in 2025. The 2025 contest will be the third meeting between the two schools with Troy putting a scare into Clemson in each of the first two games.
Premium seating available: Troy Athletics announced Thursday a new premium seating area located in the South End Zone of The Vet with the addition of the Ultra Lounge for the 2021 season. Featuring eight 4Topps table units, each Ultra Lounge unit will house four state-of-the-art seats plus concierge food and beverage service. The new addition to The Vet is being made in part thanks to the generous support of Horn Beverage and Michelob Ultra.
Each of the eight Ultra Lounge season packages includes four season tickets and an assortment of amenities for $2,000 per lounge. Individuals in the Ultra Lounge will receive free food and beverages from the Stadium Club with concierge service to deliver the items. Additionally, patrons in the Ultra Lounge will receive complimentary beverages courtesy of Michelob Ultra. Located in the South End Zone Plaza, the Ultra Lounge will provide fans with pristine sightlines of the entire field, the North End Zone Facility and direct viewing of Troy’s 3,150-square foot videoboard.
Fans wishing to secure one of the eight Ultra Lounge locations can do so by visiting TroyTrojans.com/Ultra or by calling the Troy Ticket Office, 877-878-WINS (9467).