Troy coaches make stop on Trojan Tour in Dothan

Win some, lose some – players that is.

Like most every college across the country, the Troy football and basketball teams have lost several players to the NCAA transfer portal of late and picked up some as well.

Three Troy coaches – football coach Chip Lindsey, women’s basketball coach Chanda Rigby and men’s basketball coach Scott Cross – were in Dothan on Thursday as part of the Trojan Tour gathering with fans at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Each discussed what some of the departures and additions mean for their programs.

“We’re all going through this thing for the first time,” Lindsey said. “The NCAA passed the rule now that anybody who leaves has to tell you by May 1, but this year is an exception because they passed the rule late, so it will be July 1.

“We’ve got two full recruiting classes now and the kind of kids we have, I think they love Troy, they want to be here and they realize we have a chance to have a good football team.

“There are always some surprises or two, I guess, of people who decide they don’t want to be here, but we can’t worry about that. We want to worry about the guys we can trust that want to be here.”