Troy defense coming off shutout with No. 11 Coastal Carolina up next

“The defense came out fired up and we played our best ball that we could that day and we hope that the momentum carries on to Coastal Carolina,” Showers said. “We know the coaches are going to come with a great game plan, so it’s all up to us as players to prepare in practice mentally and physically to go up against this Coastal team.”

The Chanticleers will be the highest-ranked team to ever play in Troy and are coming off an impressive 22-17 home win over then No. 8-ranked BYU on Saturday. The Coastal offense is averaging 37 points per game.

“Those guys do a really good job and really understand their scheme,” Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said. “They’re very multiple, and I think their quarterback is very, very savvy and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes as his statistics point out.

“At the end of the day, they try to establish the run any way that they can and do a really good job of trying to figure out a way to create an extra gap. They force you to be disciplined.”

Hall believes the shutout over South Alabama is a sure sign of growth for the Troy defense, especially after coming off a 47-10 loss at Appalachian State the week before.