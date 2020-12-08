Troy defense coming off shutout with No. 11 Coastal Carolina up next

Troy defensive lineman Antonio Showers aptly described the play, one of many which helped Troy record a shutout for the first time since 2008 with a 29-0 drubbing of South Alabama on Saturday.
“I was between the tackle and the tight end,” Showers said of his alignment. “I saw that it was a play-action (pass), so I had worked my way outside to contain.
“Out of my peripheral, I saw T.J. Harris (spear) come flying in and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a great hit.’ Then Richard (Jibunor) came from the back side.
“When they hit him, I just saw the ball fly past me. I was engaged, so I just ripped off and scooped the ball. I was really more excited about our guys getting back there and getting pressure on the quarterback and getting the sack. Anybody could have scooped the ball.”
The fumble recovery for Showers came in the second quarter with the Trojans already up 10-0. Three plays later, Troy was back in the end zone for a 17-0 lead and would increase the advantage to 27-0 by halftime.
“As a defensive player, our mentality is to never let them score,” Showers said. “The fact that we persevered and never let any points on the board is a great feeling.”
It will take that kind of effort again this weekend as the Trojans (5-5 overall, 3-3 Sun Belt) host No. 11-ranked Coastal Carolina (11-0, 7-0) at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“The defense came out fired up and we played our best ball that we could that day and we hope that the momentum carries on to Coastal Carolina,” Showers said. “We know the coaches are going to come with a great game plan, so it’s all up to us as players to prepare in practice mentally and physically to go up against this Coastal team.”
The Chanticleers will be the highest-ranked team to ever play in Troy and are coming off an impressive 22-17 home win over then No. 8-ranked BYU on Saturday. The Coastal offense is averaging 37 points per game.
“Those guys do a really good job and really understand their scheme,” Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said. “They’re very multiple, and I think their quarterback is very, very savvy and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes as his statistics point out.
“At the end of the day, they try to establish the run any way that they can and do a really good job of trying to figure out a way to create an extra gap. They force you to be disciplined.”
Hall believes the shutout over South Alabama is a sure sign of growth for the Troy defense, especially after coming off a 47-10 loss at Appalachian State the week before.
“The App State deal was a hard pill to swallow, but at the same time, they’re a good football team and we’re going to face another real good football team this week,” Hall said. “Hopefully we can learn from the mistakes we made at App, and that you’ve got to come out and answer the bell a lot quicker than we did.”
Finishing off South Alabama without allowing any points is something Hall believes shows the mental and physical progression of the unit.
“It was the first week in a few weeks that we weren’t at the mercy of COVID up front,” Hall said. “We finally had a number of those guys up front at practice the entire week and I think it showed. Plus, the guys were excited to play.
“I think in this day and time that’s the hardest thing to do week-in and week-out with as long as the season has been – just continue to play motivated and continue to play with an edge. That’s something that if we’re going to have an opportunity to play well in this game, we’re going to have to do again.”
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey was certainly proud of what he saw from the defense against South Alabama.
“Defensively, we were really solid,” Lindsey said. “Any time you get a shutout in college football you’re doing something right.
“Our front dominated the line of scrimmage and we ran to the ball well as a unit. We played with a lot of good energy and I’m very proud of them. Brandon [Hall] and his staff had a great plan that our guys were able to execute which is just as important.”
