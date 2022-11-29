Troy defensive end T.J. Jackson causing havoc in backfields

Troy’s T.J. Jackson, who is one of 37 players on the final watch list for the Ted Hendrick Award presently annually to the nation’s top defensive end, likes to credit defensive coordinator Shiel Wood for putting him in the right position to make plays.

“Like, he puts me outside if the play is going outside already and I’ll just be right there,” Jackson said. “I really give a shout out to coach Wood for dialing up the plays, and also to them guys in the back end. Without them giving me the time to get there, I don’t think I would be having the season I’m having.”

But there’s much more in addition to just being in the right place at the right time that has led to a monster season for the 6-foot-1, 265-pound sophomore from Millbrook.

Jackson has become a ferocious rusher off the edge this season after moving over from a defensive tackle slot, causing havoc in the backfield of opponents with a team-leading eight sacks. He’s also recorded 14.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

The energy Jackson puts forth on the football field and the knack for tracking down the football is on display for all to see.

“It’s something I’ve always had since I was in Pee Wee football … just always see ball, get ball,” Jackson said. “ There is just something in me … that edge that coach (Jon) Sumrall talks about that I have and everybody on the defense has to always swarm the ball. Then also in practice, coach has us re-tracing after a pass and has us running to the ball.”

Jackson has recorded tackles for loss in 9 of 12 games this season, which included a streak of seven straight games that was snapped against Louisiana-Monroe two games ago. He has a sack in seven different games, which is the 11th most in the country.

Jackson is determined to give it his all whenever he’s on the football field. If not, he knows there are others eager to step into his place.

“During fall camp, we had something called hustle team,” Jackson said. “And if you don’t make the hustle team, you’re not playing. So I always took that to heart.”

One of the players who has always served as a role model of sorts is senior defensive tackle Will Choloh, who Jackson first became familiar with when he was still in high school at Stanhope Elmore.

“When I used to see him play, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to be like him, I want to go to Troy,’” Jackson said. “Even my 10th grade year I was like I want to go to Troy and go play with Choloh.

“Will was in contact my senior year in high school when I first got the Troy offer. He was already telling me that you’re going to be better than me, you’re going to be this; you’re going to be that.

“I looked up to Choloh when I was at Stanhope. He always kept me under his wings and showed me what to do and how to do it.”

Before ever arriving at Troy, Jackson says Stanhope Elmore defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach, Hunter Adams, had him physically ready to enter the college ranks.

“Like Rusty (Troy strength and conditioning coach Whitt) is … that’s what I had in high school,” Jackson said. “Every guy that comes out of there (Stanhope) is already prepared for our college years because of Hunter Adams.”

Jackson spends plenty of time in the film room preparing for opponents, and understands the task coming up is one of the biggest of the season.

Troy (10-2, 7-1 SBC) hosts Coastal Carolina (9-2, 6-2 SBC) in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Chanticleers average 29.4 points per game – averaging 242.6 yards passing per game and 166.5 rushing. Troy has held eight of its last 10 opponents to less than 100 yards rushing.

Coastal star quarterback Grayson McCall has missed the last two games and his status is still unknown for Saturday.

“Triple option teams are always going to be tough to go against with their running game,” Jackson said of Coastal. “Then they can also take you deep up over the top with the receivers they’ve got. They’re just an all-around good team.”