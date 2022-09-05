Troy defensive tackle Will Choloh welcomes opportunity to carry the football

Before Saturday, when he was inserted during a short-yardage situation against Ole Miss, the last time Troy senior defensive tackle Will Choloh carried the football on offense was back at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.

“The last couple of years, they’ve threw me in some offensive packages, but all blocking,” Choloh said Monday. “I finally got to touch the rock … I wish I could have gotten it in the end zone.”

Choloh, a 6-foot, 276-pounder, lined up as a fullback as Troy faced a first-and-goal situation at the Rebels’ 4-yard line with less than 10 minutes to play in the game.

He went up the middle for a 1-yard gain and three plays later Troy would score its only touchdown during the 28-10 loss when Gunnar Watson connected with wide receiver RaJae’ Johnson on a 3-yard TD pass.

“I was kind of waiting for them to pull the trigger all game because we worked on it and put a lot of emphasis on it,” Choloh said of lining up in the backfield. “Even just being out there one play … if I was blocking or if I was getting the ball … I was going to be super excited to be out there.”

Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said he miscalculated exactly where the ball was inside the 5 when he sent Choloh in for the play.

“To be honest with you, it was a really bad call on my part,” Craddock said. “I thought we were on the 2-yard line and I was trying to get him a touchdown there.

“From where I was standing, I thought we were a little closer than we were. But, as strong as he was, he still kind of pushed the pile. I think if it had been a better call on my part, he would have been able to get into the end zone.

“We’ll continue to grow on that package. I’m very excited coach (Jon) Sumrall is letting us use Choloh and give us a bigger body in there to make some holes.”

Choloh played on both sides of the football in high school and will be ready if his number is called again on the offensive side.

“I think my senior year I had like five or six touchdowns,” Choloh said. “Growing up I used to run the ball, so this isn’t anything new.

“Hopefully coach (Brock, running backs coach) Hays and coach Craddock and those guys trust me to get me the ball again.”

After running with some success on the first couple of drives against Ole Miss, the Trojans compiled just 60 net yards on 33 attempts during the game. Kimani Vidal got 12 of the carries for 48 yards.

“I thought early on we did some good things running the football,” Craddock said. “I thought they had to make some adjustments getting some safeties down in there and trying to stop the run. Then we were able to hit a couple of play-actions (passes) behind them after they did that.

“We have to be a little bit better. Too many MAs (missed assignments) in this first game at every position. A lot of it was SEC, first game on the road, first game for us, first game for our players around us and we’re going to keep getting better with that.”

Grading them: Sumrall announced the Trojans’ players of the game on Monday, with center Jake Andrews being named for offense, Choloh for defense and punter Mike Rivers for special teams.

Andrews was making his first start at center after being in a starting role the last couple of years as a guard.

“He graded out from an assignment and effort standpoint as 100,” Sumrall said. “He had a 92 percent technique grade, which is really, really high. He had five knockdowns in the game.”

Choloh had two tackles, one for loss, with also an assist, but Sumrall said it he did much more than what showed on paper.

“He graded out as a 90 and was extremely disruptive,” Sumrall said. “Even in plays maybe he didn’t make the play, he affected the play in a lot of different ways.”

Rivers, a transfer from North Carolina A&T, was outstanding at punter in averaging 49.6 yards on five kicks.

“Mike performed at a high level and put us in a position to really win the field position battle from a special teams standpoint,” Sumrall said.

Injury report: Kyle Coale appears to be the only player doubtful for Saturday’s home opener against Alabama A&M after an injury to his hand on the punt return team.

“Kyle Coale did break a little bone in his hand,” Sumrall said. “It’s not going to be a surgery deal it doesn’t sound like.”