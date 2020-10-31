Troy dominates Arkansas State for Sun Belt Conference road win

Troy went into the break with a 24-3 lead after Free used his legs for a touchdown right before the half and Evan Legassey punched through a 35-yard field goal.

The Trojans held the Red Wolves to just three points and 177 yards in the first half highlighted by Will Choloh’s second blocked kick in as many weeks, this one a field goal attempt.

Richard Jibunor provided the knockout punch for the Trojans with a punishing blow midway through the fourth quarter on Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner. The hit jarred the ball loose and Darrell Starling scooped it up for Troy’s third defensive touchdown in the last two weeks.

Kaylon Geiger recorded his eighth career 100-yard receiving game as he finished with eight catches for 126 yards while freshman running back Kimani Vidal also pulled in eight catches that went for 77 yards. Vidal also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Bonner completed 17-of-29 passes for 105 yards while Layne Hatcher was 11-of-20 for 166 yards and a score in Arkansas State’s two-quarterback system. Lincoln Pare rushed for 90 yards on 12 carries.