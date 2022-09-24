Troy downs Marshall; Martial becomes Sun Belt's all-time tackles leaders

TROY – Troy linebacker Carlton Martial had a monster game with 18 stops in becoming the all-time tackles leader in Sun Belt history, Brooks Buce kicked through three field goals and the Trojans’ defense gave Marshall a rude welcome into the league during a 16-7 win Saturday before a crowd of 27,574 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans held a potent Marshall offensive attack that was averaging more than 500 yards per game to 169 yards (78 passing, 91 rushing) and also scored the lone touchdown in the game when nose tackle Buddha Jones picked up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a score with 10:51 to play in the first quarter after T.J. Jackson hit Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi.

Buce accounted for Troy’s other points with a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter, a 25-yarder midway through the fourth and a 28-yarder with 3:18 to play.

Marshall got on the scoreboard on a 14-yard run by Khalan Laborn with 4:25 to play in the third quarter in cutting the lead to 10-7 following the PAT before Buce added the two fourth quarter field goals.

Troy, coming off a last-play loss at App State a week ago, improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Marshall, which made national headlines by winning 26-21 at Notre Dame two weeks ago, is now 2-2. It was the first league game for Marshall as a new Sun Belt member.

Martial became the all-time leader in career tackles in the Sun Belt with 460 when he made a stop on Laborn following a 4-yard gain midway through the first quarter.

Martial was three tackles short of the record going into the game and broke the mark held by Bryan London, who set the mark at Texas State (2015-2019). Martial had missed last week’s game due to a lower body injury.

While the Troy defense was the story of the game, the offense had its moments as well with some big passing plays, but three turnovers – two fumbles and one interception – thwarted more excellent scoring chances.

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson passed for 321 yards in completing 15 of 25 passes and went over the 5,000-yard career mark during the game. The Trojans compiled 421 yards of offense – 321 passing and 100 rushing.

Leading 10-7 in the fourth quarter, Watson found Tez Johnson on a 58-yard pass and catch all the way down to the Marshall 9. But the drive stalled at that point and Buce kicked through the 25-yard field goal to push the lead to 13-7 with 7:43 remaining.

Watson found Jabre Barber on a 60-yard connection down to the Marshall 15, but several penalties and a sack pushed the Trojans back before Buce eventually knocked through the 28-yarder for the final points of the game.

The Trojans completely dominated the first half in leading 10-0 at the break, which included compiling 212 yards of total offense and holding Marshall to 83. Two fumbles lost in the first half deep in Marshall territory cost the Trojans potential added points.

The Thundering Herd had an opportunity to score right before halftime, but a 34-yard field goal attempt was blocked when Caleb Ransaw rushed through and got his hands on the ball.

Making the Plays

Tez Johnson caught a pass and sprinted for a 63 yards down to the Marshall 25 late in the first quarter and Johnson caught a 58-yard pass in the fourth quarter… Jabre Barber caught 60-yard pass in the fourth quarter…Marcus Rogers caught a 50-yard pass on the third play of the game...DK Billingsley had a 44-yard run in the first quarter, his longest of the season…Reddy Steward followed Martial in tackles with seven.

Worth Noting

When Buddha Jones picked up a fumble and took it 23 yards into the end zone, it marked the first time the Trojans scored on a fumble since Darrell Starling did it against App State in 2020…Bandit Phillip Lee recorded his first career sack when he crunched Marshall QB Henry Colombi for an 8-yard loss in the first quarter… Safety Craig Slocum came off the field in the final minute of the first half with an injury…The 10-0 halftime lead marked the first time the Trojans had shut out an opponent in the first half since Dec. 5, 2020, at South Alabama…Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, who led the nation in touchdowns last year with 23, did not make the trip. He hasn’t played this season due to what’s been described as an unidentified issue, but there was speculation he would make his season debut at Troy.

Evaluation

Troy was particularly sharp in the first half – showing good balance on offense to spark some big plays and playing an aggressive, hard-hitting brand on defense. Two lost fumbles deep in Marshall territory in the first half kept the Trojans from adding to lead in what was a 10-0 advantage at halftime. No doubt coach Jon Sumrall had his team prepared after the heartbreaking loss at App State a week ago. If the Trojans can consistently play as they did Saturday night, they can be a contender in the Sun Belt race. It was an A+ performance by the defense for sure. The offense made some big plays, but lacked consistency in the second half.

Up Next

It surely doesn’t get any easier as Troy hits the road for a non-conference tilt at Western Kentucky, which is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff and can be viewed on ESPN+. The Hilltoppers defeated Florida International 73-0 Saturday, improving to 3-1.