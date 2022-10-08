Troy downs Southern Miss; earns third straight win

TROY – A relentless defense and good enough offense propelled Troy to a 27-10 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night before a crowd of 26,017 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy won for the third straight time in improving to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. Southern Mississippi, playing in its first Sun Belt game as a new member, is now 2-3 overall.

Jarret Doege started at quarterback at Troy in place of Gunnar Watson, who was dinged up during the win at Western Kentucky last week. Watson was dressed and available to play but didn’t see any action.

With Troy leading 20-10, the Trojans put it out of reach when Doege connected with Tez Johnson on a 23-yard touchdown pass with 8:48 left in the game a play after Buddha Jones came up with a fumble following a hard hit by Richard Jibunor on USM quarterback Zach Wilcke.

Doege was 17-of-24 passing for 237 yards with the late touchdown but did throw two interceptions in the first half.

But it was the Troy defense that dictated the direction of the game most of the night.

The Trojans held the Golden Eagles to 205 total net yards of offense - 48 rushing and 157 passing – in what was a hard-hitting battle from the start. Coming into the game, Southern Miss was averaging 367.5 yards of offense per game and 31.3 points.

Wilcke, a freshman, was pressured throughout and never looked comfortable in the pocket. He was sacked three times.

USM star running back Frank Gore, Jr., was held to 67 yards on 15 carries. He was averaging 78.5 yards per game, which ranked in the top 50 nationally.

Leading 10-7 at halftime, Troy opened the third quarter with an impressive six-play, 83-yard drive capped off by a 10-yard run by Kimani Vidal to make it 17-7 after the PAT. Vidal had a long run to get the Trojans to the USM 47 and Doege connected with Johnson on a 30-yard pass to put the Trojans on the 10 before the scoring run.

Southern Miss pulled within 17-10 when Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2:27 left in the third, which is where the score stood going into the final period.

Kyle Cass came up with a big interception for Troy at the 36 of USM with 11:14 to play. Doege then connected with Johnson on the ensuing play for a completion down to the 15.

The drive stalled, but Brooks Buce connected on a 30-yard field goal with 9:14 left in the game to make it 20-10 before the final TD that put the game on ice.

Troy opened the scoring with 1:41 left in the first quarter when Buce kicked through a 47-yard field goal.

The Golden Eagles’ first points were set up after Camron Harrell picked off a Doege pass near midfield and returned it to the 13. On the next play, Wilcke connected with Jason Brownlee, who made a nice leaping catch in the end zone. The PAT made it 7-3 with 14:34 to play in the second quarter.

Troy had a long drive thwarted with 11:04 to play in the half when Doege was intercepted on a 1st-and-goal play from the 4. It was the second straight series Doege was intercepted.

However, the Trojans regained the lead with 3:52 to play before halftime when D.K. Billingsley scored on a 1-yard run and Buce made the PAT for a 10-7 lead. The drive was set up by an interception and long return by Markeis Colvin to the USM 27.

Making the Plays

Craig Slocum got an interception in the first quarter off the hands of a Southern Miss receiver after O’Shai Fletcher made a good hit to break up the pass. He also had eight tackles in the game to lead Troy…Free safety Markeis Colvin intercepted a pass and had a long return in the second quarter. It was his second INT of the year…A 16-yard catch by Devontae Ross was the longest of his career…Deshon Stoudemire had a 39-yard catch.

Worth Noting

Dothan product receiver Jabre Barber was helped off the field late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. It occurred during a running play while he was blocking…Tez Johnson got hit 100th career reception late in the first quarter on a 7-yard catch…The Trojans have scored in 100 consecutive games…A familiar face was back in Southern Miss athletics director Jeremy McClain, who previously held that role at Troy…Players from the 1987 Division II national championship team from Troy were recognized at the end of the first quarter. The current Trojans wore throwback helmets on Saturday to honor the team.

Evaluation

Troy’s defense continues to live up to the preseason hype and was outstanding during the win – administering hard hit after hard hit in keeping the USM offense from getting untracked. The Trojans offense was pretty good as well with transfer QB Doege playing well most of the way in his first start with the team. Special teams were solid with Buce kicking two field goals and Mike Rivers punting fairly well. An A+ effort and it appears the Trojans are picking up steam.

Up Next

Troy gets another home game next Saturday, this time with a 2:30 start against Sun Belt foe Texas State.