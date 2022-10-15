Troy downs Texas State behind Doege

TROY – Jarret Doege to the rescue again.

Gunnar Watson started the game at quarterback and Doege finished it in leading Troy to a 17-14 comeback victory over Texas State on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Doege connected with RaJae’ Johnson on a beautiful 23-yard touchdown pass with 11:45 to play in the game to put Troy on top 17-14 and the Trojans defense made it stand.

On the TD play, Doege lofted the ball down towards the goal line and Johnson caught the ball falling right into the end zone near the pylon. Brooks Buce kicked through the extra point.

“Me and RaJae’ kind of looked at each other … when we get man, it’s over,” Doege said. “They showed us man and we both knew exactly where the ball was going.”

Johnson said Doege gave him a distinctive look right before the play.

“Gunnar and Jarret give me a weird look like when they see a man they know that I’m going to beat,” Johnson said. “I saw the look, and I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s a touchdown.’”

It marked Troy’s fourth straight win in improving to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Texas State, which upset Appalachian State a week ago, is now 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Watson was back in the starting lineup after missing last week’s 27-10 home win over Southern Mississippi due to being knocked out of the Western Kentucky game following a hard upper body hit in the fourth quarter two weeks ago. It was then Doege came in and threw two touchdown passes in leading the Trojans to a 34-27 road win and then he started and went the distance against Southern Miss a week ago.

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall decided this week to insert Watson back in the starting lineup and he played until the final minutes of the third quarter on Saturday, having to come out of the game when his helmet came off for the second time in the game following a hit. Doege came in as the replacement and never went back out and completed 4-of-6 passes for 59 yards with the game-winning touchdown.

“I’m not going to have a guy lose a job through injury per se, and then also Gunnar won the job during training camp,” Sumrall said. “That was really what went into it. I feel confident in either one of them to be our starter.

“And then yeah, constantly in a game you’re evaluating everything about who gives you the best chance to win, or what gives you the best chance to win. Gunnar had his helmet knocked off for the second time, he got up and was a little bit scraped up on his arm, but he was fine.”

Sumrall said he had a conversation with Watson on the sidelines once Doege entered the game.

“When we inserted Jarret, I just felt like let him finish a drive or two,” Sumrall said. “I brought Gunnar over and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to let Jarret take a drive.’ Gunnar was great with that.

“After that drive when we scored the touchdown, Gunnar was fully available and Gunnar even came to me and said, ‘Coach, roll with the hot hand here ... let Jarret finish the game.’”

“I love both those guys, because they both want to be a starting quarterback. I feel really at peace with having both Gunnar and Jarret available to play high-level football for us. They both support each other at an incredible high level, which is what great teammates do. That sets a tremendous example for everybody on our roster. There are zero issues in that quarterback room.”

Once the Trojans regained the lead, the defense stiffened and shut down the Texas State offense the rest of the way. After a strong stand, Troy got the ball back following a punt at the 20 with 5:28 left.

The Trojans then turned to the ground game to seal the victory, putting the ball mostly in the hands of D.K. Billingsley, who had a big first down of 3 yards with less than two minutes to play. The Trojans were then able to run out the rest of the clock.

Watson threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson early in the second quarter for the first points of the game, but had an up-and-down game before exiting. He completed 12-of-22 passes for 240 yards with the one TD and an interception.

On Troy’s first touchdown at the 13:56 mark of the second quarter, Johnson caught the pass over the middle at the Trojans’ 43 and the speedy receiver broke a couple of tackles and went all the way into the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown. Buce added the extra point kick for the 7-0 lead.

Buce kicked through a 24-yard field goal with 2:48 to play before intermission to make it 10-0. A 24-yard pass to tight end Michael Vice down to the 13 set up the score.

But Texas State would then score the next 14 points to take the lead.

The Bobcats scored with just 22 seconds left in the first half when Lincoln Pare went in on a 3-yard run, cutting the deficit to 10-7 at halftime.

Texas State then took the lead on the opening possession of the second half when Pare caught a short pass near the sideline and raced 64 yards into the end zone, giving the Bobcats their first lead at 14-10.

Making the Plays

Defensive T.J. Jackson recorded a tackle for loss for the fourth straight game and has done so in six of seven games thus far…Mike Rivers got off a 56-yard punt early in the second half…Devonte Ross caught four passes for 91 yards in making several clutch plays…Safety Craig Slocum made eight tackles.

Worth Noting

Linebacker Carlton Martial went past the 500 career tackle mark in the first quarter with six tackles and had 11 in the game…A 74-yard TD pass from Watson to Tez Johnson marked the longest pass and catch in both careers and the longest TD reception for the Trojans since 2018. On the play, Watson tied Mike Turk for ninth all-time at Troy with 30 career touchdown passes…Nick Woolfolk had his first punt of the season in the third quarter for 36 yards.

Evaluation

Watson got the start at quarterback after missing last week due to injury and looked rusty in the beginning before hitting Johnson for the long TD pass. From that point, he looked much more comfortable in directing the offense before Doege entered and finished out the game. The defense played lights out at times, but shaky at other times, which included giving up the long touchdown on the first series of the second half. Special teams were superb again with Buce kicking a field goal and Rivers booming a few punts. Another solid win in a tough league.

Up Next

Troy travels to play in-state rival South Alabama for a Thursday night 6:30 kickoff to be televised by ESPNU.

Texas State 0 7 7 0 — 14 Troy 0 10 0 7 — 17 Second Quarter TROY_T.Johnson 74 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 13:56. TROY_FG Buce 24, 2:48.TXST_Pare 3 run (Keller kick), :22. Third Quarter TXST_Pare 64 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 13:23. Fourth Quarter TROY_R.Johnson 23 pass from Doege (Buce kick), 11:45. <&rule> TXST TROYFirst downs 13 17Total Net Yards 301 406Rushes-yards 28-94 34-107Passing 207 299Punt Returns 1-2 1-5Kickoff Returns 2-45 1-1Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0Comp-Att-Int 21-32-0 16-28-1Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-18Punts 9-41.556 7-43.0Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0Penalties-Yards 2-20 3-39Time of Possession 30:22 29:38 <&rule> INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS</&hrdp2> RUSHING_Texas State, Pare 18-69, Hill 5-22, Hatcher 5-3. Troy, Billingsley 16-70, Vidal 11-54, T.Johnson 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Doege 2-(minus 7), Watson 3-(minus 11). PASSING_Texas State, Hatcher 21-32-0-207. Troy, Watson 12-22-1-240, Doege 4-6-0-59. RECEIVING_Texas State, Hawkins 6-42, Pare 3-71, Barbee 3-25, Brown 3-11, Lyons 2-25, Banks 2-22, Groves 1-8, Jeter 1-3. Troy, T.Johnson 4-94, D.Ross 4-91, R.Johnson 3-57, Vidal 2-16, Vice 1-24, Rogers 1-13, Ollendieck 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.