Troy faces another powerful offense in Western Kentucky

Another week, another high-powered offense for the Troy defense to square off against.

When the Trojans visit Western Kentucky on Saturday, they’ll be facing a team which averages 507 yards of offense per game and is coming off a 73-0 thumping of Florida International a week ago.

But it’s not anything the Trojans defense hasn’t seen before. When Marshall came rolling into Troy last week, the Thundering Herd was also averaging more than 500 yards per game.

When the final whistle blew, Troy had won 16-7 and held Marshall to 174 yards of offense.

“From this past week, give a big credit to our D-line because it all starts with them,” said cornerback Reddy Steward, who made seven tackles against Marshall. “They had major pressure on the quarterback every snap and that just makes it easier on the back end for us to make plays because we all work together out there.”

In Western Kentucky, Steward envisions a similar challenge as the Trojans faced in the season opener at Ole Miss. WKU has scored 30 points or more in 18 straight contests dating back to the 2021 season opener.

“I can see Western Kentucky runs a similar offense to Ole Miss as far as tempo and stuff like that and they spread the field out a lot,” Steward said.” I say it’s going to start with the D-line again on getting pressure on the quarterback and just us flying around on the field making plays for each other. That’s going to be the main point this week.”

Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood agrees that Western Kentucky does things similar to several of the other foes this season.

“These guys are similar in a lot of ways to a Marshall, to an Ole Miss in that they are RPO (run-pass-option) and have the ability to run it or throw it on a lot of those plays based on the alignment of the defense, or matchups, or whatever they want to try and attack,” Wood said. “They’re similar in they have the ability to go tempo and go fast at times.

“Marshall didn’t do that as much as a team like Ole Miss did. This team, I think, will be a little more similar to Ole Miss from a tempo standpoint. They try to take advantage of the width of the field and make you declare on some of those RPOs on whether you want to defend the box a little bit better or defend the perimeter a little bit better just from an alignment standpoint.

“And then they’re looking to take advantage of numbers. They do a great job of the passing game in having some concepts that I think are simple for their players to play fast.”

Quarterback Austin Reed threw five touchdown passes for WKU in the win over FIU and has completed 105 of 143 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns already this season. Daewood Davis (354 years, 3 TDs) and Malachi Corley (275 yards, 5 TDs) have been his main targets.

Wood knows he and his assistants on the defensive side must come up with another solid game plan this week to slow the WKU attack.

“We’re trying to settle in week to week to what we really are defensively,” Wood said. “Early in the season that’s been a little bit of a work in progress … we’re just growing together in this scheme and defense with our staff and players.

“But I think we did a good job last week of maybe taking away some of the access throws that they maybe wanted to look for if they had some soft coverage looks on an RPO early down that they maybe would take an easy throw and catch. I think we did a nice job of disguising a little bit of what we were doing.”

Steward believes the defense is getting more and more confident.

“It gives us a little boost knowing we held a top offense to under 200 yards,” Steward said. “We’re just hungry to do that again this week because we know Western Kentucky is a good team. They’re coached well and have good offensive players. We’re just ready for the challenge this week to go against those top guys like that.”

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was pleased with the effort against Marshall, but knows there is still plenty of work to be done on both sides of the football.

He’s still concerned that the Troy running game has yet to get untracked and not pleased that the Trojans had two fumbles and an interception to stop drives.

And while proud of the defense, Sumrall saw some things that concerned him as well.

“There were some areas where I thought our opponent could have capitalized on some areas I did not think we did do well in coverage and we got away with some things that we need to clean up really quickly or will get exposed,” Sumrall said.

“But I thought we did a good job swarming to the ball and we tackled the ball carrier much better than we did the previous week and didn’t allow leaky yardage where the ball carrier would fall forward as much as we did the previous game.

“We’re still a long ways away from where I want us to be. We won the game and did some things really well, but we have a lot of areas to grow and improve. We’re not anywhere near a finished product. We left a lot of meat on the bone last Saturday in my opinion.”