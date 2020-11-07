Troy falls at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Troy scored a defensive touchdown in a third consecutive game but the Trojan offense could never get on track Saturday as Georgia Southern handed Troy a 20-13 loss in Sun Belt play at Paulson Stadium.
"I'm still proud of (our team),” head coach Chip Lindsey said. “Obviously, we didn't play great on offense, but the defense kept us in the ball game all day. Our special teams unit did a great job. I wish we would've played better on the offensive side of the ball, but at the same time, I know this is a special group of kids. We are going to regroup and get ready for another big matchup next week."
Troy (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) carried a 10-6 advantage into the half thanks to Dell Pettus’ 44-yard interception return for a touchdown that was aided by a big hit from Jayden McDonald on Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts. The defensive score was Troy’s fourth in the last three weeks and marked the first time in the school’s FBS history that the Trojans scored a defensive touchdown in three straight games.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, that would be their only trip to the end zone all afternoon. The Georgia Southern (5-2, 3-2) defense limited Troy to just 235 yards of total offense and 61 plays and the Eagle offense helped out, holding the ball for nearly 43 minutes offensively behind their triple-option attack.
The Eagles also found limited success offensively Saturday with the exception of back-to-back drives in the third quarter; both of which were aided by a big play. Gerald Green took the Eagles’ second play of their second drive of the third quarter 69 yards for a touchdown. On the ensuing possession for Georgia Southern a 35-yard pass set the Eagles up at the 5-yard line.
Paced by Carlton Martial and T.J. Harris, the Trojan defense recorded seven tackles for loss in the game and forced Georgia Southern into three punts and a missed field goal on its final four possessions.
Troy had a late chance to tie the game after the Eagles missed a 34-yard field goal with 2:40 to play in the game. Jacob Free led the Trojans down to the 16-yard line before ultimately throwing his second interception of the game.
Free finished 21-of-47 through the air for 201 yards, while Kaylon Geiger paced the Trojans with six catches for 49 yards. For Georgia Southern, Werts completed 12-of-13 passes for 85 yards, while Green finished with 109 yards on 10 carries.
Troy returns home to play No. 15 ranked Coastal Carolina next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. It is the earliest kick for a Troy home game since 2002.
Notes
• Former Northview standout Jack Martin of Dothan placed five of his six punts inside the 20-yard line and 4-of-6 went for 50-plus yards, including a 59-yard blast. He pinned Georgia Southern inside the 10-yard twice with a kick down to the 1-yard line and 7-yard line.
• Dell Pettus returned his first career interception 44 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. It was Troy’s second interception return for a touchdown this season.
• Carlton Martial and Dell Pettus tied for a team-high nine tackles ... Martial added a pair of tackles for loss. It was Martial’s 21st career game with a tackle for loss and 10th with multiple tackles for loss. Martial moved into fifth place in Troy history with 34.5 career tackles for loss.
• Troy ran just 61 plays in the game. That is the second fewest under Lindsey (54 at BYU).
• Troy has outscored its opponents by 59 points in the first half this season (132-63).
• Georgia Southern was the seventh consecutive Troy opponent to play the Trojans on extended rest to open the season as the Eagles last played on Thursday Oct. 29 prior to Saturday’s game.
Troy
0
10
3
0
—
13
Georgia Southern
0
6
14
0
—
20
Second Quarter
GSO—FG Raynor 23, 10:18.
TRY—Pettus 44 interception return (Legassey kick), 9:25.
GSO—FG Raynor 35, 2:28.
TRY—FG Legassey 35, 1:05.
Third Quarter
TRY—FG Legassey 20, 8:26.
GSO—Green 69 run (Raynor kick), 7:37.
GSO—Werts 5 run (Raynor kick), 2:18.
A—5,012.
———
TRY
GSO
First downs
14
20
Rushes-yards
14-34
61-326
Passing
201
85
Comp-Att-Int
21-47-2
12-13-1
Return Yards
73
9
Punts-Avg.
6-48.7
5-41.8
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-0
Penalties-Yards
3-27
6-60
Time of Possession
17:13
42:47
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Troy, Woods 3-23, Vidal 5-10, B.Smith 3-9, Geiger 1-(minus 1), Free 2-(minus 7). Georgia Southern, Green 10-109, L.Wright 13-78, King 14-61, Werts 16-50, LaRoche 4-15, Murray 1-9, Hood 1-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Troy, Free 21-47-2-201. Georgia Southern, Werts 12-13-1-85.
RECEIVING—Troy, Geiger 6-49, Eafford 3-40, Lacey 3-28, Todd 2-21, McClain 2-18, B.Smith 2-1, T.Johnson 1-33, Whittemore 1-7, Rogers 1-4. Georgia Southern, Hood 3-14, Murray 2-15, LaRoche 2-(minus 1), N.Thompson 1-35, Anderson 1-14, King 1-10, L.Wright 1-2, Kennedy 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Troy, Legassey 34. Georgia Southern, Raynor 34.
