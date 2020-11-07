Troy falls at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Troy scored a defensive touchdown in a third consecutive game but the Trojan offense could never get on track Saturday as Georgia Southern handed Troy a 20-13 loss in Sun Belt play at Paulson Stadium.

"I'm still proud of (our team),” head coach Chip Lindsey said. “Obviously, we didn't play great on offense, but the defense kept us in the ball game all day. Our special teams unit did a great job. I wish we would've played better on the offensive side of the ball, but at the same time, I know this is a special group of kids. We are going to regroup and get ready for another big matchup next week."

Troy (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) carried a 10-6 advantage into the half thanks to Dell Pettus’ 44-yard interception return for a touchdown that was aided by a big hit from Jayden McDonald on Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts. The defensive score was Troy’s fourth in the last three weeks and marked the first time in the school’s FBS history that the Trojans scored a defensive touchdown in three straight games.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, that would be their only trip to the end zone all afternoon. The Georgia Southern (5-2, 3-2) defense limited Troy to just 235 yards of total offense and 61 plays and the Eagle offense helped out, holding the ball for nearly 43 minutes offensively behind their triple-option attack.