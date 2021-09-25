Troy falls at ULM

MONROE – Louisiana-Monroe’s Ja’Cquez Williams returned an intercepted 96 yards for a touchdown to break-up a Troy drive and break the Trojans’ spirit Saturday night during a 29-16 ULM win over Troy in Sun Belt Conference action.
Trailing 22-10 with just under 10 minutes, but threatening to close the gap with a drive inside the 10, Troy saw the momentum flip the other way when Williams earned the interception return for a touchdown to put the game out of reach. The 96-yard interception return was the second longest in ULM history.
Troy dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in SBC action. ULM improved to 2-1 and 1-0.
The Trojans outgained the Warhawks 364-299 overall, but struggled again in its running game, mustering only 67 yards rushing on only 23 attempts.
Troy, which most of the game, had to go to the air to get back into it. Quarterback Taylor Powell threw 48 times, completing 34 for 293 yards. He threw two TDs and had one interception.
ULM struck first on a 23-yard Rhett Rodriguez to Zach Jackson pass with 8:03 to go in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
The Warhawks padded the lead with a 26-yard Calum Sutherland field goal, but Troy matched it with a 32-yard Brooks Buce field goal to cut it to 10-3 with 1:31 to go in the half.
The host Warhawks extended the lead on their opening drive after intermission on a 40-yard touchdown run by Andrew Henry on a 4th-and-1 play. The score pushed ULM up 17-3.
Troy cut the margin to 17-10 midway in the third on a 49-yard Powell to Luke Whittemore touchdown pass.
The Warhawks answered with a 32-yard Sutherland field goal with 5:19 left in the third quarter.
In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, La. Monroe punter Devyn McCormick boomed a 55-yard punt that was downed at the Troy 4. Two plays later, Powell was sacked in the end zone by Ty Shelby for a safety, boosting the Warhawk lead to 22-10 with 13:52 left.
The Trojans appeared to be ready to shake that off, moving inside the ULM 10, but Williams ended those plans with his interception return for touchdown.
Troy scored in the final minute on a Powell 4-yard pass to Jamontez Woods to make the final 29-16.
Troy travels to South Carolina next Saturday. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. central time.