Troy falls at ULM

MONROE – Louisiana-Monroe’s Ja’Cquez Williams returned an intercepted 96 yards for a touchdown to break-up a Troy drive and break the Trojans’ spirit Saturday night during a 29-16 ULM win over Troy in Sun Belt Conference action.

Trailing 22-10 with just under 10 minutes, but threatening to close the gap with a drive inside the 10, Troy saw the momentum flip the other way when Williams earned the interception return for a touchdown to put the game out of reach. The 96-yard interception return was the second longest in ULM history.

Troy dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in SBC action. ULM improved to 2-1 and 1-0.

The Trojans outgained the Warhawks 364-299 overall, but struggled again in its running game, mustering only 67 yards rushing on only 23 attempts.

Troy, which most of the game, had to go to the air to get back into it. Quarterback Taylor Powell threw 48 times, completing 34 for 293 yards. He threw two TDs and had one interception.

ULM struck first on a 23-yard Rhett Rodriguez to Zach Jackson pass with 8:03 to go in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

