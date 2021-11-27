Troy falls big to Georgia State in season finale

ATLANTA — Darren Grainger threw for two scores and the defense came up with a scoop and score and Georgia State overwhelmed Troy 37-10 on Saturday.

The outcome finished Troy’s season with a 5-7 overall record and 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference play, including three straight losses to end the year and four in the last five games.

The Trojans were playing the game under the direction of interim head coach Brandon Hall after head coach Chip Lindsey was let go by the program on Sunday.

Grainger threw a 13-yard touchdown to Aubry Payne with 7:52 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Early in the second he tossed a 26-yard score to Sam Pinckney for a two-score lead before the teams traded field goals to end the half.

Noel Ruiz, who kicked field goals of 43, 49 and 50 yards, booted from 49 shortly after the break and Georgia State (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) led 20-3.

The Panthers broke it open on Troy’s ensuing drive when Blake Carroll broke through the line and drilled Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson to cause a fumble that Jamil Muhammad returned 72 yards for touchdown and a 24-point advantage.

Grainger was 11-of-22 passing for 140 yards with the two TDs. Williams led the Panther running game with 108 yards on 15 carries.