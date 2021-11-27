Troy falls big to Georgia State in season finale

ATLANTA — Darren Grainger threw for two scores and the defense came up with a scoop and score and Georgia State overwhelmed Troy 37-10 on Saturday.
The outcome finished Troy’s season with a 5-7 overall record and 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference play, including three straight losses to end the year and four in the last five games.
The Trojans were playing the game under the direction of interim head coach Brandon Hall after head coach Chip Lindsey was let go by the program on Sunday.
Grainger threw a 13-yard touchdown to Aubry Payne with 7:52 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Early in the second he tossed a 26-yard score to Sam Pinckney for a two-score lead before the teams traded field goals to end the half.
Noel Ruiz, who kicked field goals of 43, 49 and 50 yards, booted from 49 shortly after the break and Georgia State (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) led 20-3.
The Panthers broke it open on Troy’s ensuing drive when Blake Carroll broke through the line and drilled Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson to cause a fumble that Jamil Muhammad returned 72 yards for touchdown and a 24-point advantage.
Grainger was 11-of-22 passing for 140 yards with the two TDs. Williams led the Panther running game with 108 yards on 15 carries.
Watson threw for 287 yards and B.J. Smith scored the Trojans’ lone touchdown on a 2-yard run late in the game. Brooks Buce kicked a 48-yard field goal in the finals seconds of the half for Troy.
The Trojans struggled badly on offense, amassing only 57 yards rushing on 38 attempts and allowed five quarterback sacks. Troy also turned the ball over four times, two off interceptions and two off fumbles, and Buce also missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.
Watson completed 21-of-38 overall with the two picks. Deshon Stoudemire, Tez Johnson and Kimani Vidal all caught four passes with Stoudemire earning 80 yards in reception, Johnson 56 and Vidal 16.
Defensively, KJ Robertson led the Trojans with nine overall tackles, six assisted. Carlton Martial had six tackles, including four assisted with one quarterback sack. Will Choloh and Javon Solomon both forced a fumble and Jordan Anthony recovered one fumble for Troy.
Georgia State is bowl eligible for the third-straight year and is the only FBS team in the nation to play four road games against ranked opponents this season.
Troy, meanwhile, goes about its coaching search and begins preparation for the 2022 season, which opens Sept. 3 at Ole Miss in Oxford’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.