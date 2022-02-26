Troy falls in season finale at Trojan Arena

TROY --- Unable to contain Texas State's shooting on all three levels, Troy fell in its regular-season finale on Friday night, dropping a 61-52 decision at Trojan Arena.

The Trojans (19-10, 10-5 SBC) now set their sights on the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., sitting fourth in the standings with a guaranteed first-round bye. They will play the South Alabama-Little Rock winner in the second round on Saturday.

"They hit shots,” Troy head coach Scott Cross said of Texas State, the regular season Sun Belt champs. “All the credit goes to them. I thought we played really good defense and played as hard as we could. We scrapped, but at the end of the day, this was a shot-making game.

“Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry hit big shots. It was phenomenal. The last six or seven threes they made, we had hands in their faces. You saw it on our guys' faces. It was like a dagger. Our guys just looked and shrugged their shoulders. Hats off to them. That's why they won the championship.

"We're going to need every single one of these guys come tournament time. We got plenty of time to prepare, and I think this is a team that is capable of winning it all."