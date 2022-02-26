Troy falls in season finale at Trojan Arena

TROY --- Unable to contain Texas State's shooting on all three levels, Troy fell in its regular-season finale on Friday night, dropping a 61-52 decision at Trojan Arena.
The Trojans (19-10, 10-5 SBC) now set their sights on the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., sitting fourth in the standings with a guaranteed first-round bye. They will play the South Alabama-Little Rock winner in the second round on Saturday.
"They hit shots,” Troy head coach Scott Cross said of Texas State, the regular season Sun Belt champs. “All the credit goes to them. I thought we played really good defense and played as hard as we could. We scrapped, but at the end of the day, this was a shot-making game.
“Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry hit big shots. It was phenomenal. The last six or seven threes they made, we had hands in their faces. You saw it on our guys' faces. It was like a dagger. Our guys just looked and shrugged their shoulders. Hats off to them. That's why they won the championship.
"We're going to need every single one of these guys come tournament time. We got plenty of time to prepare, and I think this is a team that is capable of winning it all."
Efe Odigie (19) and Khalyl Waters (14) aimed to will Troy to victory with their double-digit performances, combining for 13-of-21 from the field. Odigie dominated the boards, boosting nine rebounds in the finale.
The Bobcats (21-6, 12-3 SBC) extended their winning streak to nine, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and an impressive 60 percent (9-of-15) from behind the arc. Caleb Asberry led the way with 26 points on 8-of-9 from the field.
Troy found itself down by 48-37 with 8:13 remaining in the ballgame after Mason Harrell drilled one from deep to extend the Bobcats' 6-0 run.
Zay Williams tapped in the alley-oop to spark a 9-0 run led by Waters, who controlled the floor by scoring seven straight points for the Trojans to put Troy down just two (48-46)with 5:19 left.
The Bobcats couldn't miss down the stretch, going 5-of-5 from the field and 7-of-8 at the line in the final five minutes of the game.
Zay Williams and Kieffer Punter brought Troy back within four (62-58) after converting one from deep and converting an and-one with 12 seconds remaining.
The Bobcats iced the game in the remaining seconds as Nighael Caesar, and Asberry knocked down four free throws to end the game, 66-61.
Odigie put on a clinic in the first half, dominating on both the scoring end and on the boards. When the teams went into the locker room for halftime, he had 11 points and six rebounds.
Down by six, 19-13, with 6:40 left in the first, Odigie took over, converting an and-one to kick off a 7-0 run scored all by himself.
He followed up his and-one by taking it deep with a long-range 2-pointer off a turnover based on the shot clock to bring Troy within one at 19-18.
The final point on the 7-0 Odigie run came off a econd-chance opportunity after Nate Tshimanga won the battle on the boards to give Troy the lead at 20-19.
Notes
• Duke Miles returned to the floor for the first time in 17 days with six points and three assists in 22 minutes of play.
• Troy finishes with 10 wins at Trojan Arena this season, marking the most since the 2016-17 season (10).
• Nick Stampley and Waters started in their final game at Trojan Arena, putting their combined starts at 91.