Troy falls short in upset bid at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s offensive consternation still isn’t cured. The Gamecocks have scored one rushing touchdown in five games.

But as long as the Gamecocks’ defense can pick up the slack, as they did with their third touchdown of the year against Troy, they can continue to work on it without feeling too bad.

David Spaulding returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown, Parker White kicked three field goals and South Carolina overcame several mistakes in the second half to hold off the Trojans 23-14 on Saturday.

White booted a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with just over two minutes left to make it a two-possession lead and Damani Staley intercepted Taylor Powell with less than 30 seconds to play.

“I don’t know about you guys, I feel like I aged about 40 years during that game,” said South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, who saw his Gamecocks score one defensive TD and should have scored another. “We talk about playing smart football. We didn’t do a great job of that today.”

The Gamecocks (3-2) led 17-7 at halftime after Spaulding’s return. Yet the Trojans (2-3) wouldn’t go away and South Carolina’s inability to take advantage of its numerous chances to score helped Troy stay in it.