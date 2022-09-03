Troy falls to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss – The Jon Sumrall Era didn’t get off to a winning start, but the new Troy football coach saw his team battle throughout before dropping a 28-10 decision to Ole Miss on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“Really proud that they fought at the end,” Sumrall said. “I think a lot of situations it could have been easy for some people to roll over.”

Troy, down 21-3 at halftime, held Ole Miss to seven points in the final two quarters while reaching the end zone itself with a 3-yard pass from Gunnar Watson to RaJae’ Johnson with 7:17 left in the game to complete an 11-play, 39-yard drive after Dothan product AJ Pierce recovered a fumble for the Trojans.

“Outside of the first drive of the third quarter, that was the only touchdown they had (second half),” Sumrall said. “We got down 28-3 and I think it could have snowballed on us if we didn’t bow up, and I think our kids bowed up. They’ve got pride in that locker room. Those kids are going to fight.”

In the first half, Sumrall showed his fire as well when he was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson was called for a penalty for a horse collar tackle near the Trojans’ sideline. The penalty moved the ball half the distance to the goal down to the 2. A play later, Jonathan Mingo took it in for a touchdown in making it 14-0.

“I apologized to the guys … that was stupid.," Sumrall said of his penalty. "I let the heat of the moment get to me. That won’t happen again … I don’t plan on it happening again, at least.”

After getting in a 21-0 hole in the second quarter, Troy got its first points on the final play of the first half when Brooks Buce kicked through a 31-yard try as time expired to complete an 11-play, 47-yard drive. The Trojans converted a fourth-and-2 when Watson completed a 6-yard pass to Jabre Barber to the 46 of Ole Miss to keep the drive alive.

The Trojans’ offense never got much generated in the first half.

“Part of our plan was to make sure we possess the ball and try to control the flow of the game a little bit because Ole Miss the last couple of years has probably been the most explosive offense in college football if you look at the numbers,” Sumrall said.

“We wanted to make sure we controlled the pace of the game to a certain extent and slow it down. When we did have to open it up and decided we needed to rip it a little more, we played decent at times in the second half.

“The biggest frustration on offense is we’ve got to get lined up cleaner and be more efficient within the play clock. We ran some really good tempo plays and at times we were probably a little bit unclean getting lined up with pace.”

Watson completed 34-of-47 passes for 275 yards with one interception to go along with the TD throw. Deshon Stoudemire and Kimani Vidal each caught six passes.

TCU transfer running back Zach Evans had a big game for Ole Miss, gaining 130 yards on 20 carries. The Rebels had 266 rushing yards, while the Trojans only managed 60 yards on the ground.

“Our goal was to come in here and win the game; we didn’t want to come in here and play close,” Sumrall said. “So really, really disappointed and our locker room is hurt. We will improve from this. We will have a lot of growth from week one to week two, I can promise you that.”

Making the Plays

The brightest spot for Troy on Saturday was punter Mike Rivers, a transfer from North Carolina A&T. He got off a 51-yard punt on his second try of the day, a 52-yard punt early in the second quarter and a 49-yard punt late in the first half. For the game, he punted five times for an average of 49.6 yards per kick … Dothan product Jabre Barber caught five passes for 60 yards … Linebacker Carlton Martial had a team-high 11 tackles and free safety Craig Slocum followed with 10 ... Safety Markeis Colvin made an interception in the end zone to stop one Rebel drive … Transfer QB Jarret Doege entered the game when Gunnar Watson’s helmet popped off on a play in which Ole Miss tackle JJ Pegues made a hard hit … T.J. Jackson forced a fumble, which was recovered by Craig Slocum.

They Said It

QB Gunnar Watson: “I think our coaches had a good game plan; it was on us to execute and we had some trouble lining up and doing the little things. We’ll get it cleaned up and we’ll be better next week and the rest of the week for sure. I think our defense in the second half came out and gave us a chance and we just didn’t take advantage of the opportunity. To me, it feels like when they come off the field we tell them we’ve got their back and they tell us they’ve got our back. It feels more like a team feeling and I think that’s going to take us very far."

Center Jake Andrews: “We’ve just got to clean up the little stuff. The first game is always going to be the one you’re going to gain the most from. I think tomorrow we’re going to watch film and learn a lot of things and then we’re going to get ready for next weekend. We had one of the top defenses last year and obviously they’re still there. When you’ve got All-Americans running around over there, it’s kind of hard not to have success over there. Those guys played their butts off for us and we’re going to try and get better and do the same thing for them.”

Safety Craig Slocum: “They wanted to run the ball, kind of different than what we were planning. We thought they were going to come out and throw the ball. We went into halftime and made some adjustments and just did what our coaches told us to do and just stopped the run. We just need continue to come together as a team and eliminate all the mistakes from this game and we’ll be fine."

Linebacker Carlton Martial: “I think it was better communicating in the second half. Everybody was on the same page. Of course, they’re a tempo team, so some guys might get rattled or heads spinning sometimes, even myself. We just have to come together, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

Worth Noting

Transfer QB Jarret Doege entered the game in the fourth quarter when Gunnar Watson’s helmet popped off on a play in which Ole Miss tackle JJ Pegues made a hard hit. Doege completed a short pass to Kimani Vidal, but he fumbled after a nice gain and Ole Miss recovered … Defensive tackle Will Choloh lined up at fullback and gained a few yards late in the fourth quarter as the Trojans were inside the 5 of Ole Miss … Daniel King started at right guard instead of Tyler Harvey-Fallows, who was initially listed as the starter on the depth chart. King, who transferred from Georgia Military College, had been listed as a back-up at right tackle to Grant Betts. Fallows also played in the game … Cornerback O’shai Fletcher went down with a leg injury late in the second quarter … Troy converted its first fourth down try late in the half when Gunnar Watson completed to Jabre Barber for 6 yards to the Ole Miss 46 on fourth-and-2.

Evaluation

Troy played it pretty conservative offensively in the first quarter and found itself behind 14-0 early in the second quarter once the Ole Miss running attack got on a roll. Once getting in a 21-3 hole by halftime, the Trojans tried to open it up with some more downfield passes and connected on a few. A veteran Ole Miss front pushed around the Troy defenders at times, opening up big holes for its group of talented running backs. The secondary played fairly well for the most part. No doubt Ole Miss was much more talented and deep overall, but it was a bit surprising the game got away from the Trojans early. However, Troy showed good fight in the second half to keep things respectable.

Up Next

The Trojans have their home opener against Alabama A&M with a 6 p.m. start in Veterans Memorial Stadium. Alabama A&M is coming off a 59-0 loss at UAB on Thursday night.