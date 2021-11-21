Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey

Lindsey, who was hired in January of 2019, came to Troy shortly after being hired as an offensive coordinator at Kansas following two season in that role at Auburn.

He replaced Neal Brown, who left Troy after four seasons to become the head coach at West Virginia.

“Ultimately, we fell short of our goal of producing a championship-winning team,” Lindsey said through the university release. “I am grateful to the administration at Troy for giving me this opportunity to serve as head coach.

“Thank you to our players for giving their all, day in and day out. I am proud to have been your coach, and I am grateful for the relationships we forged that will last a lifetime. Finally, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering love and support.”

Jerrel Jernigan, a former star wide receiver and return specialist at Troy who played in the NFL with the New York Giants (2011-2014) and currently is wide receivers coach at Eufaula High, was at Troy while Lindsey was the quarterbacks coach there during his first college coaching job in 2010.

He was asked what kind of coach Troy should target as Lindsey’s replacement.