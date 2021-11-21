Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey

Chip Lindsey is out as Troy’s head football coach after three mediocre seasons in charge.
Troy athletics director Brent Jones made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.
“I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” Jones said through a university release. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed.
“I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered. A full national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of our storied program.”
The Trojans were whipped on their home field by Appalachian State 45-7 on Saturday in what was the latest setback for a team with high expectations going into the season.
Troy fell to 5-6 overall, 3-4 in Sun Belt Conference play. Lindsey had an overall record of 15-19 during his three seasons at Troy. The Trojans went 5-7 overall, 3-5 Sun Belt in 2019 and 5-6 last year overall, 3-4 in the Sun Belt.
Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Troy still has one game remaining on its regular season schedule next Saturday at Georgia State and could become bowl eligible with a victory.
Lindsey, who was hired in January of 2019, came to Troy shortly after being hired as an offensive coordinator at Kansas following two season in that role at Auburn.
He replaced Neal Brown, who left Troy after four seasons to become the head coach at West Virginia.
“Ultimately, we fell short of our goal of producing a championship-winning team,” Lindsey said through the university release. “I am grateful to the administration at Troy for giving me this opportunity to serve as head coach.
“Thank you to our players for giving their all, day in and day out. I am proud to have been your coach, and I am grateful for the relationships we forged that will last a lifetime. Finally, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering love and support.”
Jerrel Jernigan, a former star wide receiver and return specialist at Troy who played in the NFL with the New York Giants (2011-2014) and currently is wide receivers coach at Eufaula High, was at Troy while Lindsey was the quarterbacks coach there during his first college coaching job in 2010.
He was asked what kind of coach Troy should target as Lindsey’s replacement.
“Someone that can really go out and recruit and get kids – not saying that coach Lindsey couldn’t, because he’s a great recruiter – but basically someone who can keep the kids there without them transferring and stuff,” Jernigan told the Dothan Eagle. “Not only the head coach, but assistant coaches who can keep the guys there.
“The transfer portal kind of messed coach Lindsey up, because when he got there, people were leaving left and right.
“I wish coach Lindsey the best. He’s a great guy and I appreciate everything he did for Troy the last couple of years.”
In addition to being offensive coordinator at Auburn and Kansas, the Madison, Ala., native previously served that same role at Southern Mississippi and Arizona State. His first college coaching experience came in 2010 as he served as quarterbacks coach at Troy under Larry Blakeney.
Before getting into the college ranks, Lindsey was head coach at Lassiter High in Marietta, Ga., in 2008-2009 before going to Troy.
In 2007, Lindsey was the offensive coordinator at Hoover High. He was head coach at Colbert Heights in Tuscumbia in 2005-06 and before that was an assistant high school coach from 1997 through 2004.
Troy’s first media availability will come Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. at its regularly scheduled press conference.