Troy football adds David Duggan to staff as director of recruiting

Another assistant now on the Troy staff that Lindsey has been reunited with this spring is Luke Meadows, who was the offensive line coach at Southern Miss during the same time period Lindsey and Duggan were there.

With the two working together, the Golden Eagles broke five single-season school records in 2015: completions (312), passing yards (4,263), total offense yards (6,758), touchdowns (67) and points (528).

Meadows, who spent the past two years at Kansas, joined the staff after Ryan Pugh left following this past season.

“Luke is a guy I have a ton of confidence in – a guy that is a comfort for me,” Lindsey said. “Obviously in college football, some of the better offenses I’ve had have been with him.

“He was at FAU before he came to Southern Miss and they were one of the best rushing football teams in Conference USA at that time. Luke and I spent two years together. We had different backgrounds, but really meshed well together. I learned a lot from Luke about offensive line play and so forth.

“His specialty has been using tight ends. He brings that to the table. Again, we’re talking the same language. It’s not like we have to start from scratch.”