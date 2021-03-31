Troy football adds David Duggan to staff as director of recruiting

Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey has announced the hiring of David Duggan, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas State, as the director of recruiting for the Trojans.
Duggan also had stops at Western Michigan, Southern Miss and North Carolina in addition to six seasons with NFL Europe.
He was defensive coordinator at Southern Miss (2014-2015) at the same time Lindsey served as the offensive coordinator.
“He’s just a fantastic football coach and a fantastic person,” Lindsey said during a Zoom conference Wednesday. “It was unique for me to hire him because he has a great understanding of how we do our evaluations, and how we do our recruiting and our philosophy here because obviously we were all together at one time.
“Dave brings a lot of experience to the table and a lot of ideas since even from when we were together because he’s been at a couple of other places.”
Duggan served a stint as the interim head coach at Arkansas State during the 2019 season.
“I am very grateful that Coach Lindsey offered me the opportunity to be at Troy University,” Duggan said through a Troy Media Release. “I am excited to be a part of the great tradition and culture that Coach Lindsey and the previous coaches have established here.”
Another assistant now on the Troy staff that Lindsey has been reunited with this spring is Luke Meadows, who was the offensive line coach at Southern Miss during the same time period Lindsey and Duggan were there.
With the two working together, the Golden Eagles broke five single-season school records in 2015: completions (312), passing yards (4,263), total offense yards (6,758), touchdowns (67) and points (528).
Meadows, who spent the past two years at Kansas, joined the staff after Ryan Pugh left following this past season.
“Luke is a guy I have a ton of confidence in – a guy that is a comfort for me,” Lindsey said. “Obviously in college football, some of the better offenses I’ve had have been with him.
“He was at FAU before he came to Southern Miss and they were one of the best rushing football teams in Conference USA at that time. Luke and I spent two years together. We had different backgrounds, but really meshed well together. I learned a lot from Luke about offensive line play and so forth.
“His specialty has been using tight ends. He brings that to the table. Again, we’re talking the same language. It’s not like we have to start from scratch.”
The Trojans return to the practice field on Thursday and will take part in their second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday.