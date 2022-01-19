Troy football adds offensive and defensive line coaches

New Troy football coach Jon Sumrall added to his staff Wednesday by hiring offensive line coach Cole Popovich, who coached six seasons with the New England Patriots, and defensive line coach Eric McDaniel, who coached last year at Army.
Though Popovich spent this past season on the high school level in Massachusetts, prior to that he was an assistant for the NFL Patriots from 2015 through 2020 in a variety of roles, the last being co-offensive line coach in 2020.
“Cole is one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the country, and he is going to be a tremendous addition to our football program,” Sumrall said through a Troy media release. “He will bring a new level of intensity to our offensive line room and is as good of a technical and tactical offensive line coach as there is in the country.
“His NFL experience is going to be an invaluable tool for our players not only during their time at Troy but also as they prepare for a future in football.”
Popovich looks forward to the new challenge.
“I’m excited to be at Troy and excited to be in the South,” Popovich said through the release. “We’ve got a lot of work to do but I look forward to working and connecting each day with the young men in the offensive line room as we build a unit that is going to compete each and every snap. The foundation is strong with the group of players we have, but it will require hard work and dedication from each of them every day to improve.”
Popovich was the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Minot State (N.D.) for two seasons before joining the Patriots’ staff. He spent one season as a graduate assistant at Utah State, following stops at Fresno City College and LA Valley College to begin his coaching career. He played at Fresno State and was a four-year starter on the offensive line, helping lead the Bulldogs to bowl games all four seasons.
On the defensive side, McDaniel will reunite with new Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, who spent the past two years at Army.
McDaniel, who was Army’s defensive line coach for one year, helped the Black Knights to a 9-4 record in 2021. Army ranked 17th nationally, holding opponents to just 328.4 yards per game, 36th allowing just 22.3 points per game and 17th allowing only 117.2 yards per game on the ground.
“Eric is an exceptional football coach and his experience coaching at high level with our defensive coordinator Shiel Wood at Army is impressive,” Sumrall said. “He worked his way up the coaching tree with a strong work ethic and a keen ability to connect with and mentor his players. For us to reach the level of success that Troy Football is accustomed to seeing, we’ve got to win in the trenches and Eric is the right man to lead our defensive linemen into battle.”
Before going to Army, McDaniel was a quality control coach at Louisville for two seasons after two seasons as quality control coach at App State working with the Mountaineers defensive line. McDaniel graduated with his degree in health and kinesiology from Purdue in 2014 where he played in 15 games for the Boilermakers from 2009-13.
“I am excited to be a part of this staff, and I want to thank Coach Sumrall and Coach (Shiel) Wood for the opportunity,” McDaniel said. “I look forward to getting to work with this talented group and working towards adding to the championship history of Troy.”
The new Troy coaching staff continues to evolve. Joe Craddock was hired from UAB as the offensive coordinator earlier this month along with Wood. Three coaches from the previous staff were retained: Bam Hardmon (outside linebackers), Al Pogue (cornerbacks) and Gary Banks (wide receivers).