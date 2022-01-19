Troy football adds offensive and defensive line coaches

New Troy football coach Jon Sumrall added to his staff Wednesday by hiring offensive line coach Cole Popovich, who coached six seasons with the New England Patriots, and defensive line coach Eric McDaniel, who coached last year at Army.

Though Popovich spent this past season on the high school level in Massachusetts, prior to that he was an assistant for the NFL Patriots from 2015 through 2020 in a variety of roles, the last being co-offensive line coach in 2020.

“Cole is one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the country, and he is going to be a tremendous addition to our football program,” Sumrall said through a Troy media release. “He will bring a new level of intensity to our offensive line room and is as good of a technical and tactical offensive line coach as there is in the country.

“His NFL experience is going to be an invaluable tool for our players not only during their time at Troy but also as they prepare for a future in football.”

Popovich looks forward to the new challenge.