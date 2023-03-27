It may have been an off day from the practice field for the Troy football team, but head coach Jon Sumrall had a winning one off of it in officially agreeing to a new four-year contract on Monday.

Though details of the contract were not released on the deal that runs through 2026, the school officially confirmed what numerous media outlets reported Friday that Sumrall would receive the extension.

It comes after Sumrall led the Trojans to a 12-2 record during his first year at the helm, which included a Sun Belt Conference championship followed by a victory in the Cure Bowl. Troy will take an 11-game winning streak into next season.

"When we appointed Coach Sumrall in December 2021, we challenged him to return Troy football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference," Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., said. "It didn't take long, as the 2022 season was the best in our FBS history, crowned by our first Sun Belt Championship Game win, a victory in the Cure Bowl and a ranking of 19th in the final AP Poll.

“Coach Sumrall's leadership will take our football program to even greater levels of success. I am certain the best is yet to come for Troy University football."

Troy athletics director Brent Jones talked on the importance of the contract as Sumrall continues to build the program.

"I appreciate Chancellor Hawkins' leadership, support, and partnership that allows for this type of investment to be made possible," Jones said. "The announcement of a new contract for Coach Sumrall represents a continued commitment to our student-athletes and football program while emphasizing the importance that Troy University athletics places on being a leader in the Sun Belt Conference and FBS."

Sumrall expressed his appreciation for the commitment shown by Troy officials to the football program and to his family.

"Last year was an amazing accomplishment for everyone associated with Troy Football and was the product of relentless effort from our players and staff, athletic administration and university leaders," Sumrall said.

"Ginny (wife) and I are very thankful to Chancellor Hawkins and athletics director Brent Jones for believing in our vision and to the Troy community for the love and support they continue to show this program. This represents an investment in the future of Troy Football for our players, coaches and staff."

Troy went undefeated at home last season, which included hosting the Sun Belt Championship Game and winning, 45-26 over Coastal Carolina. The Trojans then beat UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl in Orlando to cap the outstanding season.

Troy finished the season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, marking the first-even postseason ranking in a national poll for the program.

The Trojans are currently in the middle of spring practice. This week, Troy is scheduled to work Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Trojans annual T-Dan intra-squad game to conclude the spring work is scheduled for April 15 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.