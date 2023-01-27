Troy football coach Jon Sumrall gives update on recruiting efforts, recent signees

Troy football coach Jon Sumrall has been blazing the recruiting trail hot and heavy.

“I went to 32 high schools the last four days in the state of Alabama,” Sumrall said Friday.

With National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday – which comes on the heels of the early signing period in December – Sumrall will add a few new faces officially to the roster before the dead period begins in February, where recruits can’t visit campuses, nor can coaches visit recruits.

The Trojans signed 23 players during the early period and have added several more transfers in recent weeks, but there is still room for more.

“There are three that I know we are going to announce on Wednesday that we already have on board, but we just haven’t been able to announce them because they wanted to hold their announcement until Wednesday,” Sumrall said.

“We might have one or two more additions. We’re going to have some guys on campus this weekend. We have some high-priority walk-on candidates coming to campus tomorrow (Saturday), which I think is a vital part of our program. And we do have a couple of guys who will be on official visits tomorrow so it will be a busy weekend here in Troy before it goes to the dead period.”

A luxury Sumrall enjoys in his second year as head coach is having the same coaching staff in place in putting together the recruiting class and building stability within the program. Many assistants move around during this time of year, but at this point everyone remains in place at Troy.

“Our coaching staff, I’m so grateful for everything they do and how they serve our program and our players. I believe we have the best staff in the Sun Belt … I do,” Sumrall said. “For me as a head coach, it’s a lot calmer this year. This time last year I was still putting the staff together.

“There are a lot of things you have to learn as a group as a first year together that we now understand the battle rhythms, as I call them … the daily routine and the rhythm that we do things and how we function.

“Last weekend we had a junior day and had about 40 kids on campus and I’ve never been around one that ran more smoothly in my entire career, and I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now in college football. I think it’s just because we know how to work together and we know how Troy works better.

“We’ve got quality people and I think a lot of them have received interest from people this offseason. But I also think they believe in Troy and like what’s going on. I’m for our staff getting opportunities if it’s best for their families, but I also want them to stay here as long as possible because I like who we’ve got.”

Sumrall spoke on several recent transfers to Troy, including former Memphis running back Asa Martin and former West Virginia quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder.

Martin, a Decatur native who began his career at Auburn and has played the last three seasons at Memphis, rushed for 435 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 312 yards and a TD this past season.

“I’ve followed Asa since he was in like ninth grade,” Sumrall said. “I was an assistant coach at Troy and Asa was at Austin High School, which is also my father-in-law’s alma mater, so I’ve got some inroads there. I remember watching Asa as a sophomore and just thinking, ‘Man, this guy is electric; he’s a dynamic playmaker.’

“I think he’s got very natural play-making ability. He’s a well put together kid and I think the weight room here is going to serve him well. Now, he’s not going to be given anything; he’s going to have to earn what he gets and he knows that. But I firmly believe he’ll position himself well by working hard and by making that room better and making our team better. Really excited to add him.”

Sumrall is also well familiar with Crowder, who played high school football at Gardendale and was recruited by Sumrall when he was an assistant at Kentucky.

“I’ve known Goose a while,” Sumrall said. “He’s got great competitive character. I’ve always thought highly of Goose. I think he’s a good fit for our program and he’s already meshed well with the guys. I like our quarterback room right now; I really do.”

Crowder will join returning starter senior Gunnar Watson, sophomore Quayde Hawkins, redshirt freshman Tucker Kilcrease and true freshman J.D. Sherrod in the quarterback room. Peter Costelli, who transferred to Troy last season from Utah, has since transferred to Northern Colorado.

“You’ve got Gunnar, who has played a lot of football and is proven with playing a lot of games … he’s been through the fire,” Sumrall said. “We’ve got Goose, who’s got a really good skillset … live arm, quick release, accurate as a passer and really quality athlete.

“You’ve got Quayde Hawkins, who’s got a really strong arm. I think what’s big for Quayde this spring is work on managing and understanding the offense at a high level and operating at the line of scrimmage.

“You’ve got Tucker Kilcrease (redshirt freshman) … I think he has got a really bright future here. And we’ve got J.D. Sherrod, who was a high school graduate from Memphis that joined us.

“I think that room currently is way ahead of where it was a year ago at this time. I’m not going to sit here and act like we’ve arrived here at quarterback, but I do feel like we’ve got several guys with very high ceilings that are youngsters along with a guy who has played a lot of football, and that’s a good mixture to have.”

Sumrall is eager to be back among the players that will make up the 2023 roster.

“Recruiting is the lifeblood of your program, but the most important players in the world to me are the ones that are on our roster,” Sumrall said. “We’ve got a lot to figure out from strengths and weaknesses standpoints the next few months about where we’re going to head as a 2023 roster.

“The good news is, as I’ve been on the road I’ve talked with coach (Rusty) Whitt, our strength coach, daily and the text or phone calls I’ve gotten have been really positive regarding our guys … work ethic, attitude and just how they’ve been approaching everything has been really positive.

“I think they understand having success in 2022 has nothing to do with having success in 2023. It’s a totally different team and they have to be prepared to go out and earn the right to have the opportunity to find success.”