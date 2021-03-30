Troy football holds spirited practice on Tuesday

“Defensively, we had some good third down defense, but we gave up too many explosions. Some of that was not communicating the right way and being in the wrong coverage, or whatever, so we’ve got to improve there.

“And we tied their (defense) hands a little bit with the movement and stuff on base downs, but it gives them something to work on. In the next scrimmage, hopefully, they’ll be better there.”

The competition for the starting quarterback job between Watson, who was the primary starter last season, Jacob Free, who was the back-up, and newcomer Taylor Powell, a transfer from Missouri, continues to be tight.

“They all three compete and the competition makes everybody better,” Lindsey said. “Taylor has come in here with kind of a sense of urgency. To their credit, Gunnar and Jacob have responded the same way. That makes it good for Troy when that happens. Hopefully, they’ll make the decision tougher and tougher.”

Powell, a junior graduate transfer who sat out last season after playing time as a redshirt freshman and sophomore at Missouri, has adapted well to the move to Troy.

“I feel like I’m really comfortable in the offense and comfortable with the guys,” Powell said. “Now we’re just trying to keep executing and get this thing going.”