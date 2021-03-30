Troy football holds spirited practice on Tuesday

TROY – With the first scrimmage in the rearview mirror, the Troy football team went through a spirited practice session on Tuesday morning in Veterans-Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans practiced for two energized hours, which included a mild and quick skirmish between the offense and defense after quarterback Gunnar Watson was hit hard by a defender as he neared the sidelines following a run out of the pocket.
“In my mind we didn’t have our best energy on Tuesdays coming off the weekend, so I wanted to make sure we did a better job of that, and I thought we did,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said.
“The guys answered the bell and I thought we got a lot done. We got some red zone work today and I thought the defense, really at the end, did well in the red zone. Offensively we had some mistakes – a bad snap and some self-inflicted stuff – so we’ve got to improve there.
“But really, really excited about the energy I saw today.”
Lindsey said after reviewing the film from the first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, he was pleased with how the offense created some explosive plays.
“That’s something we’ve really been emphasizing,” Lindsey said. “We did not turn the ball over with the exception of a tipped ball on a screen, so I was really pleased with that.
“Defensively, we had some good third down defense, but we gave up too many explosions. Some of that was not communicating the right way and being in the wrong coverage, or whatever, so we’ve got to improve there.
“And we tied their (defense) hands a little bit with the movement and stuff on base downs, but it gives them something to work on. In the next scrimmage, hopefully, they’ll be better there.”
The competition for the starting quarterback job between Watson, who was the primary starter last season, Jacob Free, who was the back-up, and newcomer Taylor Powell, a transfer from Missouri, continues to be tight.
“They all three compete and the competition makes everybody better,” Lindsey said. “Taylor has come in here with kind of a sense of urgency. To their credit, Gunnar and Jacob have responded the same way. That makes it good for Troy when that happens. Hopefully, they’ll make the decision tougher and tougher.”
Powell, a junior graduate transfer who sat out last season after playing time as a redshirt freshman and sophomore at Missouri, has adapted well to the move to Troy.
“I feel like I’m really comfortable in the offense and comfortable with the guys,” Powell said. “Now we’re just trying to keep executing and get this thing going.”
Powell said the three quarterbacks have a great relationship.
“We push each other every day, so I’m glad to be here with these guys,” Powell said.
A native of Fayetteville, Ark., Powell has known Lindsey since his high school days and felt comfortable making the transition to Troy.
“I just knew we had all the skilled position guys coming back and the O-line with great running backs,” Powell said. “I wanted to come be a part of it and I think the offense fits kind of what I do. I really like how multiple we are.”
Martin accolades: Lindsey had high praise for junior punter/placekicker Jack Martin, the former Northview standout.
Martin emerged as the Trojans top punter last season in leading the country in net-punting average at 45.8 yards per kick. He allowed only four punt returns for a total of seven yards with 52 fair catches. He was named All Sun Belt Conference first team. Martin also handles the kickoff duties and is in the mix for the starting placekicker role.
“Obviously having Jack Martin back at punter is a big start for us,” Lindsey said. “He’ll be one of the best punters in the country, if not the best, this year. Jack has done well in his kickoffs, too. Any time you’ve got good kickers and punters, you’ve got a chance on special teams.”
Injury update: Linebacker K.J. Robertson (concussion), running back Charles Strong (elbow) and offensive lineman Derrick Graham (ankle) are among those nursing injuries.
Up next: The Trojans will practice again Thursday morning and will hold their second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday.
Byrd tribute: Troy will hold a celebration of life ceremony for Troy University Sports Hall of Fame quarterback Sim Byrd in Trojan Arena on Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m. Byrd passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 at the age of 75.
Fans are encouraged to join Byrd’s family and friends, Troy University administrators, Troy athletics staff, and the entire Troy football team and coaching staff for the celebration of life ceremony. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite Troy game day attire to celebrate one of the greatest to play the game at Troy. The celebration of life ceremony will take place prior to Troy’s annual T-Day Spring Game, which is set for 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.