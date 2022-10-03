TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Backup QB Jarret Doege was well prepared when needed

“You couldn’t have scripted it any better … it kind of felt like a movie,” Troy back-up quarterback Jarret Doege said Monday of helping the Trojans to a 34-27 win at Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

It was indeed quite a storyline.

Doege transferred to Troy in late August from Western Kentucky, where he spent most of the preseason after transferring there from West Virginia last January.

On Saturday, Doege entered the game late in the third quarter after Gunnar Watson took a hard hit with the score tied at 20-20. Doege would throw two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lift Troy to victory.

He connected with Dothan product Jabre Barber on the first play of the final quarter for a 16-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-11. After Troy's defense forced WKU to turn the ball over on downs on its ensuing possession, Doege marched the Trojans down the field, capped by a 10-yard touchdown strike to Tez Johnson.

Knowing the WKU defensive personnel from his time with the team gave Doege somewhat of an advantage.

“I think it made a little bit of a difference,” Doege said. “That last play to Tez, I kind of knew who he was matched up on and checked the play to where I could get him open … I knew he was going to be open.”

Before being injured, Watson had connected on 15-of-28 passes for 202 yards. Doege completed 7-of-8 attempts for 71 yards and the two scores.

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said Watson is probable for this Saturday’s home game against Southern Mississippi, scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We’ll know more about the rotation or who runs out to start the game at quarterback later today or tomorrow, probably,” Sumrall said on Monday.

Being in a back-up role has been different for Doege, who came into the season as the FBS active leader in career passing yards with 10,494 and passing touchdowns with 79.

When he arrived at Troy just three days before the final scrimmage of the preseason, Doege knew he had a lot of catching up to do. He left WKU after learning another quarterback would be the starter going into the season.

“I’ve been a starter the last five years pretty much and doing a back-up role has definitely been tough,” Doege said. “But I always pride myself in being the most prepared on the field and I wasn’t going to take a step back in my preparation, even though I wasn’t the starter.

“And I know being prepared is going to give you an opportunity. It’s not going to grant you success, but it’s going to give you an opportunity to be successful when you do get out there.

“So I always just wanted to be prepared because I didn’t know when my number was going to be called and wanted to try and be successful when I got out there.”

Doege was ready when called on.

“I’ve been in this situation before … I’ve played in big-time games before,” Doege said. “So I knew what to do – I was confident in myself, confident in my teammates, confident in my coaches. I just went out there and tried to play freely.”

His chemistry with the receivers was built through extra work.

“I think it comes from when I get to throw to them after practice because during practice I don’t get a whole lot of reps during the week,” Doege said. “I make them stay after practice and throw them a few balls and try to stay on top of the plays.”

His teammates weren’t surprised that Doege was well prepared.

“One thing I’ll say about Jarret is he’s always ready,” veteran left tackle Austin Stidham said. “He takes pride in being a good teammate; he takes pride in showing up every day to get better.

“I know this is a tough role for him … he’s going from being a starter for multiple years to being a back-up now, but he hasn’t taken any slack up. He’s up here watching film all the time; he’s up here working on his craft and after practice working on his craft.

“Having a guy like that who is going to be ready when his number is called and he showed that on Saturday makes the whole team better to have that level of maturity and that level of maturity in the room.”

Sumrall was confident in Doege as well.

“I’ve already told him when he gets done playing I’ll hire him to be an assistant coach really quickly,” Sumrall said. “He is a football junkie. He’s got all the stuff you want … really him and Gunnar both do. I mean, they’ve both got the right mental makeup and they both love the game and love competing.”

Sumrall understood it would take Doege a while to adapt to the new system.

“The biggest thing for him was getting here and learning the system and the terminology because we do a lot of things offensively that are complex, maybe more so than some systems that are very simplified and just spread air raid teams,” Sumrall said.

“I think we’re very multiple with what we do offensively, therefore you have to study the game at quarterback. Jarret has done an amazing job with that since coming in. I knew he wouldn’t be fazed by the moment. He’s been there; done that.”

Injury report: Nose tackle Luis Medina and linebacker Jayden McDonald remain out indefinitely. Tight end Deyunkrea Lewis, who has missed the past several weeks, is probable. Cornerback Caleb Ransaw is likely out for this week’s game with an upper body injury. Defensive tackle Will Choloh, like Watson, is probable after getting dinged up at WKU.

Barber the leader: Former Dothan standout Jabre Barber was named the Nathan Harris/John Johnson Service Player of the Week for the team.

“Jabre does everything you ask of him the right way, day-in and day-out with a great attitude,” Sumrall said. “He did a couple of things around the community last week.

"What probably won him the award … the cherry on top action that he did … we rode the bus back home from Bowling Green and arrived about 5 a.m. roughly and he helped stay and clean up the buses … like make sure the trash was off the buses.

“Really a testament to his character. I’m going to be honest with you, when we arrived home I was thinking about how quickly can I find my house and get in bed.”

Sun Belt honors: For the second straight week, Troy linebacker Carlton Martial has been named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week.

A week after setting the Sun Belt career tackles record, Martial posted a 12-tackle effort in the win over Western Kentucky, pulling him into the Top 10 all-time in the FBS and within 59 of the all-time record.

The Mobile product also added an interception, a pass breakup and a half tackle for loss in the win. The Trojan defensive unit held Western Kentucky to just 27 points, snapping a streak of 18-straight games with 30-or-more points scored for the Hilltoppers. Martial is the first repeat Sun Belt weekly award winner of the 2022 campaign.