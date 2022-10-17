TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Carlton Martial primed for one last shot against South Alabama

As if Troy’s game at South Alabama on Thursday was not already big enough, it takes on extra significance for Trojan’s all-everything linebacker Carlton Martial, who is a native of Mobile.

“Of course it adds a little bit of juice knowing that a lot of my family members that didn’t get to see me play throughout all of the years … this is my last one, so they're going to try make it one to remember,” Martial said.

Troy (5-2 overall, 2-1 Sun Belt) takes on South Alabama (5-1,2-0) in what’s called “The Battle for the Belt” beginning with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff with first place in the Western Division on the line.

The story of Martial is well-documented. He walked on at Troy in 2017 following a standout career at McGill-Toolen and didn’t see any action as a true freshman.

From that point on, Martial has stood out among the rest despite his 5-foot-9, 210-pound frame. He was named a freshman All-American in 2018 and has continued to progress each year in being recognized as one of the top linebackers in the country.

He’s on track to become the all-time leader in career tackles in college football history on the FBS level. Last Saturday during a 17-14 win over Texas State he had 11 tackles and now has 505 for his career, 41 stops shy of the record.

Yet when Martial was coming out of high school, he wasn’t even on South Alabama’s recruiting radar in his hometown – or pretty much any other Division I college for that matter.

A reporter during Troy’s weekly media conference on Monday said current South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack, who was an assistant for the Jaguars from 2016-2017, has stated not recruiting Martial was the biggest mistake he ever made when he was a defensive coordinator.

In playing four games against South Alabama, Martial has been on the winning side each time.

“I didn’t really get any recruiting type visits to the school … they didn’t recruit me; not even a preferred walk-on,” Martial acknowledged.

But current Troy head coach Jon Sumrall, who was an assistant for the Trojans during Martial’s high school days, did see something in the undersized linebacker and encouraged him to attend Troy as a walk-on.

“He had some Division II and I-AA opportunities and then I think when he decided to officially choose coming here, we knew he had the opportunity to become a really high-level player,” Sumrall said. “Now, I’m not going to lie, I didn’t know he was going to do everything he’s done.”

Martial bonded with Sumrall as a high school recruit and Troy hiring him as the new head coach this year is perhaps the main factor the linebacker decided to return for his final year of eligibility instead of entering the transfer portal or moving past the college level.

“Coach Sumrall definitely played a role in me deciding to come back to Troy,” Martial said. “Having that familiarity with him coming in and he was already my position coach when I first got here.

“As far as the recruiting process, coach Sumrall is a very down to earth guy … he actually will treat you like you’re his son. He wants the best for you and he explained that to me and he just felt like this was the right decision.”

Sumrall is as impressed with Martial’s leadership qualities as he is with his physical attributes.

“He is a tremendous playmaker but he also sets the tone and he holds others accountable for the standard that we want to play defense here,” Sumrall said. “Good players play the game the right way and they do their job, great players affect other people while doing their job at a high level. That what Carlton is, he’s a great player.”

Martial has advice for other walk-ons and high school players who may be flying under the radar of college coaches as he once was.

“As a walk-on, you question yourself; you question your talent,” Martial said. “When it comes to the recruiting process, a lot of high school kids get down because they think they should be getting this, or that and they look at other guys’ success. But just run your race, stay in your lane and your time will come.”

Sumrall is just glad Martial is on his side.

“I think Carlton may be the most instinctive, natural linebacker I’ve ever coached and I’ve been around some good ones,” Sumrall said.

“He’s exceeded maybe anyone’s expectations except for his own. He means the world to our program. He is really what Troy football is about … kids like him who bet on themselves that maybe overachieve in some people’s eyes but meet their own expectations. I cannot say enough good things about that young man.”

While the Troy defense is considered the strength of the team this year, Martial knows the unit must continue to progress and understands a tremendous test is ahead against a potent South Alabama offense and other opponents to come.

“We don’t want to pat ourselves on the back at all,” Martial said. “We know we’re a decent defense, but we’re really still looking for that perfect game, and that would be a shutout.”

Who will start at QB? Sumrall wasn’t about to divulge as to whether Gunnar Watson or Jarret Doege will get the start at quarterback on Thursday.

Watson, who started Saturday after missing the week before due to an injury, had to come out a play in the fourth quarter this past Saturday when his helmet was knocked off and Doege would stay in the rest of the way and throw the game-winning touchdown.

Asked about the quarterback situation this week, Sumrall replied, “They’re both available to my knowledge. The injury report I got this morning, I think they’re both going to be available. So I think we’ll have both available for the game.”

Quick work week: The Trojans practiced Sunday on what’s a normal off day and the team will bus down to Mobile on Wednesday night.

Going into the eighth game without a bye week, Sumrall wants to try and keep his team as fresh as possible.

“You’ve got to be smart tough, not dumb tough,” Sumrall said. “There’s a lot to get in in a short time of what we need to see picture-wise from our opponent and what we need to do to help give our guys the best chance to be successful. We’ve got to make sure our guys show up ready to play fast Thursday night.”

Injury report: Receiver Tez Johnson, who got a little banged up on Saturday, is good to go for Thursday’s game. Cornerback Caleb Ransaw, who has missed the last several games, is listed as questionable. Linebacker Jayden McDonald continues to be out and won’t play.