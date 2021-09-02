TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Enterprise product Dylan Bradshaw thankful for opportunity

Troy coach Chip Lindsey knows things will look different Saturday night with the stadium open to full capacity after last season having restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

“I know there has been a lot of talk around the team about the things that go along with playing a home game here that we didn’t get to experience last year,” Lindsey said. “And then, obviously, our new players who have never been a part of it – it will be their first time.

“I’m sure the juices will be flowing. We do have a lot of returners, so I expect them to handle it well, and hopefully use it to really good motivation to play a great game on Saturday.”

Brotherly direction: Junior safety Craig Slocum may find himself defending against a most familiar face during practice sessions.

Slocum’s younger brother, Cortez Slocum, is a walk-on freshman wide receiver at Troy this year.

“Having my little brother here is a blessing to see him following after me,” Slocum said.

Craig Slocum redshirted as a freshman walk-on in 2017 and played on the special teams unit the next two seasons before being awarded a full scholarship last year. Slocum started in 10 games at safety during the 2020 season for the Trojans.