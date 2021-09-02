TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Enterprise product Dylan Bradshaw thankful for opportunity

With Troy’s opener against Southern just a few days away, center Dylan Bradshaw can’t hide the excitement.
“This is the first time in my life that I’m almost wishing time would slow down a little bit,” Bradshaw said. “Going into last year, nobody expected the whole year (of eligibility) not to count for anyone. When we got to the end of it and I was able to come back for another year – I’m super excited about it.”
The Enterprise product is among the hundreds of players in college football who have taken advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to those who were on rosters during by COVID-19-affected season.
Bradshaw, fellow seniors B.J. Smith (running back) and juniors Carlton Martial (linebacker) and Will Choloh (defensive tackle) were named team captains earlier this week.
Troy opens on Saturday night against Southern with a 6 p.m. kickoff in Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Bradshaw plans to make the most of his final year.
“I’m just trying to take it all in as a last go around,” he said. “I’m having the most fun of my life playing the game right now.
“I love the team we have and the camaraderie that’s going on. I couldn’t be more excited to get ready to go.”
Troy coach Chip Lindsey knows things will look different Saturday night with the stadium open to full capacity after last season having restrictions in place due to the pandemic.
“I know there has been a lot of talk around the team about the things that go along with playing a home game here that we didn’t get to experience last year,” Lindsey said. “And then, obviously, our new players who have never been a part of it – it will be their first time.
“I’m sure the juices will be flowing. We do have a lot of returners, so I expect them to handle it well, and hopefully use it to really good motivation to play a great game on Saturday.”
Brotherly direction: Junior safety Craig Slocum may find himself defending against a most familiar face during practice sessions.
Slocum’s younger brother, Cortez Slocum, is a walk-on freshman wide receiver at Troy this year.
“Having my little brother here is a blessing to see him following after me,” Slocum said.
Craig Slocum redshirted as a freshman walk-on in 2017 and played on the special teams unit the next two seasons before being awarded a full scholarship last year. Slocum started in 10 games at safety during the 2020 season for the Trojans.
He tries to lead by example for his little brother.
“Just showing him that being a walk-on is just a label; it doesn’t define you,” Slocum said. “If you just come in and work hard, you can do the same thing that I did and earn a scholarship.”
Trojan Walk: Troy’s traditional pre-game walk into Veterans Memorial Stadium will begin at 3:45 on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of University Avenue and George Wallace Drive.
Ticket locations: Tickets are sold on gameday at the following locations: Main Ticket Office (Tine Davis Fieldhouse) - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Riddle-Pace Field - 12 p.m. until halftime and Gate 1 - 2 p.m. until halftime.