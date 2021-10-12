TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Ex-Opp standout Lacey was clutch during victory

“One of the biggest things I thought he did was he kicked off really well,” Lindsey said. “They’ve had a returner back there that can really run and he did a great job of keeping the ball out of his hands as much as possible. I think he had one return."

Buce is 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts this season. His first field goal made two weeks ago at ULM was his first attempt since his senior year in high school.

“I know he has been waiting on his opportunity and he came here to get it,” Lindsey said. “Obviously to kick a gamer-winner for a conference game is a pretty big deal.”

Right spot, right time: Linebacker Javon Solomon came down with an interception to clinch the victory over Georgia Southern with 32 seconds left.

He had to wait a bit to corral the pass.

“Basically, I was covering the running back and Elijah Culp, one of our corners, made a great play on the ball,” Solomon said. “The pass was broken up and it was sitting in the air for me and I’m looking up. It seemed like it was up in the air for 100 years. It was a great feeling (to catch it).”

It was Solomon’s first interception of the year.

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965.

