TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Ex-Opp standout Lacey was clutch during victory

Former Opp standout Orlando Lacey picked the perfect time to make his first catch of the season for the Troy football team.
With the score knotted at 24-24 in the final minutes against Georgia Southern on Saturday night, quarterback Gunnar Watson spotted and connected with Lacey streaking down the left side of the field for a 31-yard completion down to the Eagles’ 9-yard line.
“We were on the sideline and the coach was yelling my name," Lacey remembers. "I went out there and executed properly, caught it and it was an amazing feeling,” Lacey said.
Four plays later, Brooks Buce booted through a 24-yard field goal with 1:46 to play in the game in what would be the game-winning points in the 27-24 victory.
Lacey started his career at Troy as a defensive back and believes the experience on that side of the football field has been beneficial.
“I know a lot of things from the defensive perspective,” Lacey said. “It’s really helped me with my route running from being in the secondary.”
As a high school senior in 2016, Lacey was a tremendous quarterback. On the Friday before committing to play at Troy, Lacey passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more while compiling 582 yards (285 passing/297 rushing) of offense in leading the Bobcats to a 55-32 win over Straughn. He attended Troy’s game against Austin Peay the next day and then committed to the Trojans’ coaching staff on Sunday.
Like playing in the secondary has helped Lacey as a receiver, so too did playing as a quarterback in high school.
“From me playing quarterback, I know exactly where to be for me to be in position to catch the ball,” Lacey said.
Besides playing receiver, Lacey is a key member of the special teams.
“That really means a lot to me, too,” Lacey said. “It allows me to get on the field as much as possible. A lot of people look at special teams as something they don’t want to be on, but I really like being on special teams and making plays out there.”
Troy coach Chip Lindsey is proud of Lacey’s progression.
“I’ve been really pleased with Orlando,” Lindsey said. “It would have been easy for him after being stacked behind some guys the last couple of years in this day and age to just decide, ‘Hey, I’m going to leave and go find something else.’ But the guy has been very patient.
“We’ve got him in some specific roles and last Saturday night he made a big-time catch on that last drive.”
Who will start at QB? While Gunnar Watson got the start at quarterback for the first time this season against Georgia Southern and played well, Lindsey was non-committal on who will get the nod this week at Texas State.
Taylor Powell, who started the first five games, continues to battle a leg injury and was extremely limited in practice last week.
“I think we’re just going to see how the week plays out,” Lindsey said of making a decision. “Either one of them will do fine, but obviously Gunnar coming off the game he played, we feel really good about him. If Taylor is not ready to compete for that job, then we’ll feel great with Gunnar.”
Watson, who was the primary starter last year, completed 24-of-36 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
“The best thing he did, I thought, is he protected the football and didn’t put it in jeopardy a lot,” Lindsey said of Watson. “He went out and played a very efficient game and I thought he gave us a little bit of a spark.”
Player of the Week: Buce was named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting the game-winning field goal against Georgia Southern.
The Georgia transfer hit a 29-yarder on Troy’s opening drive of the game and then nailed the game winner from 24 yards out with 1:46 to play to give the Trojans the victory.
He also booted three of his six kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks, and his kicks helped limit the Eagles to just 23.3 yards per return on the other three kicks.
“One of the biggest things I thought he did was he kicked off really well,” Lindsey said. “They’ve had a returner back there that can really run and he did a great job of keeping the ball out of his hands as much as possible. I think he had one return."
Buce is 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts this season. His first field goal made two weeks ago at ULM was his first attempt since his senior year in high school.
“I know he has been waiting on his opportunity and he came here to get it,” Lindsey said. “Obviously to kick a gamer-winner for a conference game is a pretty big deal.”
Right spot, right time: Linebacker Javon Solomon came down with an interception to clinch the victory over Georgia Southern with 32 seconds left.
He had to wait a bit to corral the pass.
“Basically, I was covering the running back and Elijah Culp, one of our corners, made a great play on the ball,” Solomon said. “The pass was broken up and it was sitting in the air for me and I’m looking up. It seemed like it was up in the air for 100 years. It was a great feeling (to catch it).”
It was Solomon’s first interception of the year.
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed