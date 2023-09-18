Look for Troy tailback Kimani Vidal to be more heavily involved in the game plan Saturday when Troy takes to the field against Western Kentucky for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

In the 16-14 loss to James Madison last Saturday night, Vidal carried the ball 11 times for 27 yards as the Trojans relied mostly on a passing game with Gunnar Watson airing it out 46 times, completing 25 of those for 332 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

JMU’s defense entered the game giving up an average of only 80 rushing yards per game, thus it wasn’t a surprise Troy wanted to take more shots with its passing game. Troy was held to -12 net yards rushing in the game, but much of that was due to Watson being sacked six times for 44 yards in losses.

On Monday, Sumrall indicated the Trojans should have given Vidal more touches. Vidal with his 11 carries and Jordan Lovett with one carry for six yards were the only two who had chances at running back versus JMU.

“Probably abandoned the run a little bit too early,” Sumrall said. “JMU was going into the game first in the country in yards per carry allowed. We need to do a better job of sticking to our guns a little bit.

“Kimani is one of our best players. This game is about players, not plays. I don’t care what system you run, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got the right players doing most of the work, and we’ve got to make sure he stays actively involved in regards to getting him his touches because he’s a really high-level player for us.”

Vidal set a single-game Troy rushing record of 248 yards on 25 attempts in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin and rushed for 83 yards on 17 tries in the second game loss at Kansas State.

“We felt like there were a lot of things maybe there in the throw game down the field with our matchups at receiver, but we can’t lose sight of the fact that 28 is 28 and he’s one of our best players and he’s got to get the football,” Sumrall said in reference to Vidal.

“Some games dictate a little bit different play style, and they were really good up front, but we’re going to make sure we get him involved. Some of those touches may come on the perimeter of the pass game, or different ways.

“But when you’ve got a great player who is also one of your hardest workers and also one of the best people on your team, we need to make sure to figure out ways to get him enough touches to be effective in a game plan.”

Having T.J. back: Defensive end T.J. Jackson saw his first action of the season against JMU after not dressing for the first two games. He was suspended during the preseason for a violation of team rules and later reinstated, but Sumrall held him out until the JMU game.

The coach is happy with the way Jackson has responded to disciplinary actions.

“He was an all-conference player last year and when he came back, I sent him over to the scout team for about three weeks,” Sumrall said. “He didn’t go over there and mope around. He went down there and took a boat load of reps and made our O-line better by the way he practiced.

“There are still some things you could see that he was still not in form from a rhythm standpoint. He was a lot closer to his normal form for the layoff he’s had than I anticipated.”

Booming punts: Robert Cole, a transfer punter from New Mexico Military Institute, averaged 44 yards on seven kicks against JMU with a long of 60 yards. Sumrall has liked what he’s seen so far from the newcomer.

“Robert Cole can boom it,” Sumrall said. “When you’re evaluating punters, you usually look for guys who have long levers and when they swing they can really drive the ball. Robert is different … he’s not built like one of those long limb guys who’s got a long lever – long leg – to swing through. He’s a shorter, stockier built guy, but man, he booms it.

“When he doesn’t worry about over-hitting the ball, he absolutely crushes the ball. It’s almost like some golfers when you’re really thinking about hitting the ball so hard, you usually flub it. When he’s nice and easy, he can crush it.

“He still needs to improve a little bit from a directional standpoint, but he’s doing a nice job and can really drive it and put it up with good hang.”

Injury report: Back-up linebacker Steven Cattledge, who injured a leg against Kansas State and didn’t play against JMU, will likely miss the game this week as well.