TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: K.J. Robertson rarely misses a tackle

When Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson has a chance to make a tackle, he doesn’t miss.
Like hardly ever.
A year ago, he led all linebackers nationally with just two misses in 60 opportunities. Robertson has picked up right where he left off, only missing one tackle thus far in five games this season.
“I shouldn’t have missed that one, either,” Robertson quipped on Tuesday. “I don’t plan on missing any more.”
So what’s the secret to being so reliable in making stops?
“I myself try to be a perfectionist and I’m always searching for that perfect game,” Robertson said. “My perfect game is 10 or so tackles, a tackle for loss, maybe a pick, maybe a deflection or whatever. I want to make sure I made every single tackle. I just try to be the most efficient tackler in college football and I want to keep that.”
Robertson and his defensive teammates should have plenty of chances this Saturday when the run-oriented offense of Georgia Southern pays a visit to Veterans-Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
The Eagles (2-3) are averaging 291 rushing yards per game, ranking among the best in the country. During a 59-33 home win over Arkansas State last Saturday, Georgia Southern rushed for 503 yards.
The Eagles’ backfield is led by senior Logan Wright, who was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after running for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries against Arkansas State. Former Daleville star Jalen White, a sophomore, also had a big game with 157 yards rushing on 14 attempts with a two touchdowns.
“I think that’s exactly what we want,” Robertson said of facing a run-oriented offense. “I think they’re ranked fourth in the country in rushing, which gets all of our blood pumping.
“It makes us really have to work on being physical and tackling right. They have really good and really big backs. They’re smart and they’re aggressive. We have to be very disciplined; everybody has to stay on their men. If we do our job, we should be fine but that takes all 11 guys doing their job.”
Robertson recorded a team-high nine tackles, which included eight solo stops, during Troy’s 23-14 loss at South Carolina on Saturday. He is second on the team in tackles for the season with 24, trailing linebacker Carlton Martial, who has 38.
“Honestly, he’s a ball hawk and he does all the crazy stuff that everybody loves to see him do, but I try to take it from him,” Robertson said of a friendly competition with Martial. “You know, I love him making plays and I get excited, but I try to take them too.
“We’ve also got to remember that we have a head-hunter, Jayden McDonald (linebacker), too, that when he turns it on he can completely change a game. T.J. Harris (linebacker), also, when he turns it up. I think the first game he had like 10 tackles or whatever.
“It’s a bit of competition between us. I definitely want to win that. I would love to finally say I have more tackles than Carlton Martial one day. I’m just going to keep trying to do my job and play within our system. I enjoy and love playing with my brothers.”
Injury update: Troy starting tailback Kimani Vidal was absent in the last game with an undisclosed injury, but it is hopeful he’ll be able to play against Georgia Southern.
“We’re hoping to get him back this week,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “It’s going to be a day-to-day thing with him. He’s working hard at rehab trying to get himself healthy.”
Senior B.J. Smith had his best game of the season at South Carolina in a starting role, rushing for 102 yards on 19 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown run.
“During the game I just had a smile on myself watching him run, especially the touchdown run,” Lindsey said. “All that kid has been through to fight to get back. He got back somewhat healthy last year and got banged up again.
“He made the decision to come back and it’s good for it to pay off and for him to get over a 100 yards rushing and so forth. I was really pleased with his performance, and we need him to continue that, especially with Kimani being down. I’m really excited about B.J. He brings a lot to the table.”
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed