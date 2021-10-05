TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: K.J. Robertson rarely misses a tackle

The Eagles’ backfield is led by senior Logan Wright, who was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after running for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries against Arkansas State. Former Daleville star Jalen White, a sophomore, also had a big game with 157 yards rushing on 14 attempts with a two touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think that’s exactly what we want,” Robertson said of facing a run-oriented offense. “I think they’re ranked fourth in the country in rushing, which gets all of our blood pumping.

“It makes us really have to work on being physical and tackling right. They have really good and really big backs. They’re smart and they’re aggressive. We have to be very disciplined; everybody has to stay on their men. If we do our job, we should be fine but that takes all 11 guys doing their job.”

Robertson recorded a team-high nine tackles, which included eight solo stops, during Troy’s 23-14 loss at South Carolina on Saturday. He is second on the team in tackles for the season with 24, trailing linebacker Carlton Martial, who has 38.