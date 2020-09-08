TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Kicking duties still unsettled

With the opener at Middle Tennessee less than two weeks away, Troy head coach Chip Lindsey is still trying to figure out who will be handling the kicking chores.
Northview product Jack Martin is likely to continue the kickoff duties as he did a year ago, but who will win the placekicker duties is still being kicked around.
Evan Legassey and Kyle Coale join Martin in competition for the spot in trying to replace last year’s starter, Tyler Sumpter, who has since transferred to West Virginia.
“It’s still a battle for sure,” Lindsey said on Tuesday during a Zoom press conference. “I said to our team yesterday that one of these kickers has to step up and take control of the placekicking duties.
“They’re all three very capable. Jack Martin obviously has a very powerful, very strong leg. He’s become more consistent. He’ll handle the kickoffs for us for sure, I would think. But Evan has made progress in that area as well.
“The guy that lines up and kicks extra points and kickoffs for us between Kyle, between Evan, between Jack, will be the most consistent guy. That’s what we’re looking for. At some point we’re going to have to make a decision, but I’d say it’s still in a competition right now, and it’s pretty heated, to be honest.
“Every day it seems like one guy does a little better than the other two and that rotates. We’re hoping to get some clarity on that by the middle of next week for sure.”
Getting closer: Wide receiver Luke Whittemore has missed practice time recently due to a foot injury, but says he’s progressing well.
“At the end of fall camp, I kind of got tangled up with one of our DBs and had an injury to the top of my foot, but the treatment has been going really well, so I’m confident I’ll be ready to play here shortly,” Whittemore said. “I’ve just been getting after it in treatment and trying to get back ready to help our team.”
The extra time to prepare after the scheduled opener with Louisiana-Monroe was postponed to later in the season also allows for the offense in general more time to mesh with new starting quarterback Gunnar Watson.
“Since we only had five spring practices, we weren’t around each other for three or four months starting in March,” Whittemore said. “So it was real important as Gunnar has come into his own to have these extra couple of weeks to make sure we’re fine-tuned on everything that we’ve got going on.”
Whittemore believes the team is more comfortable in the second year of Lindsey’s offense.
“We know his philosophy and know what he wants to do from an offensive standpoint,” Whittemore said. “We’ve embraced that, especially as a receiving corp. We’re excited about the big plays we’re going to be able to make this year.”
Challenges ahead: Lindsey believes the teams that adapt most during this season of uncertainty stand the best chance of doing well.
“What I’ve noticed first of all is with fans not being there, or either a small number of fans, for each team it’s going to be important to kind of bring your own energy, your own motivation, your own enthusiasm,” Lindsey said.
“I know the college football players here, and probably everywhere around the country, are excited just to get the opportunity to play. As the season plays out and the grind of the season sets in, I think a lot of team’s success will depend on how excited they are to play and get on that field to compete, which is something we’ve all talked about for so long.
“I think leadership is required for your team to understand that this is a year unlike any other and we’ve got to do a great job making sure we’re excited and ready to go and prepared to play every week.”
