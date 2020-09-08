TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Kicking duties still unsettled

With the opener at Middle Tennessee less than two weeks away, Troy head coach Chip Lindsey is still trying to figure out who will be handling the kicking chores.

Northview product Jack Martin is likely to continue the kickoff duties as he did a year ago, but who will win the placekicker duties is still being kicked around.

Evan Legassey and Kyle Coale join Martin in competition for the spot in trying to replace last year’s starter, Tyler Sumpter, who has since transferred to West Virginia.

“It’s still a battle for sure,” Lindsey said on Tuesday during a Zoom press conference. “I said to our team yesterday that one of these kickers has to step up and take control of the placekicking duties.

“They’re all three very capable. Jack Martin obviously has a very powerful, very strong leg. He’s become more consistent. He’ll handle the kickoffs for us for sure, I would think. But Evan has made progress in that area as well.

“The guy that lines up and kicks extra points and kickoffs for us between Kyle, between Evan, between Jack, will be the most consistent guy. That’s what we’re looking for. At some point we’re going to have to make a decision, but I’d say it’s still in a competition right now, and it’s pretty heated, to be honest.