TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Lindsey addresses run game woes; Choloh honored

“They have a really good front,” Lindsey said of the Southern Miss defense. “I think their front four are guys are really active and good football players. We’ve really seen that the first two weeks as well.

“Even Southern’s (opening opponent) front was big and athletic. Obviously last week Liberty was tremendous up front as well. I think for us, it’s not about what we’re doing; we’ve just got to do it better.”

Defense rising: Lindsey was proud for the most part with the play of the Trojans’ defense against an explosive Liberty offense led by dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis.

“I think we held Malik Willis in check probably about as good as we possibly could,” Lindsey said. “He made big-time conversions on fourth down and third down with his legs, which we knew he would make his share of plays. But I really liked the way we adjusted and we gave ourselves an opportunity.

“There were some things early on we didn’t handle well, but some of that goes along with the speed of the game, you know? You go against scouts (team) all week and get ready for that opponent and then, boom, the speed is so much quicker and you have to get adjusted to it. I think we did that.