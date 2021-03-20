Troy football notebook: QB Kyle Toole expected to miss rest of spring

“At the end of the day I prayed about it and talked to some people I was close to me in my corner that had my best interest,” Smith said of returning. “Jordan Chunn (former Troy running back, currently with New York Giants) is one of the guys that encouraged me in saying, ‘If they are giving you a free year, take advantage.'"

Smith says off-season work with strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt and his staff have him ready.

"I feel like I’m more explosive than I’ve been in probably two years," Smith said. "I’m faster than I’ve been; I’m stronger than I’ve been."

Smith, who rushed for 277 yards on 73 carries last season with three touchdowns, said it was frustrating not being full speed.

“It’s always frustrating to want something but you just can’t get it physically,” Smith said. “But I knew I couldn’t let that get me down and I had to encourage the rest of the guys to just keep going and try not to let them see me down.”

Smith is optimistic about what the Trojans may accomplish this season.