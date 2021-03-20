Troy football notebook: QB Kyle Toole expected to miss rest of spring

TROY – The competition for the Troy starting quarterback job narrowed this week after Kyle Toole injured his throwing hand during an off-the-field incident during spring break.
Returning starter Gunnar Watson, last year’s back-up Jacob Free, Missouri transfer Taylor Powell and Toole were all getting equal reps this spring in what is expected to be a closely-contested battle for the No. 1 slot. Toole, a true freshman this past season, is expected to miss the rest of the spring due to the injury.
“We’re splitting the reps, still, with all three guys now,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “We were doing four ways, obviously, with Kyle. He’s going to have to get a little work done on his wrist. It’s a long way until August. You see good out of each one of them at times and things they’ve got to do better at times.
“I think we’re a long way from deciding, but at the same time, we’ve got two guys (Watson and Free) who have played a lot of snaps here, which is good. Then we’ve got another guy in now that has played at another place.
“So we’ve got experience and they’re all showing a pretty good understanding of the offense. We’ll just see who affects the team the best. I think that’s what you’re looking for, and who takes care of the ball.”
The Trojans practiced in pads for the first time Saturday in Veterans-Memorial Stadium and now have six days of spring practice behind them.
“I thought it was a good day,” Lindsey said. “We came out with really good energy. We had some good situational work. We’ve got a lot to clean up and a lot of work to do, but we’re headed in the right direction for sure.”
Troy has three practices scheduled for this coming week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, which is penciled in as the first scrimmage of the spring.
“I think we’ve got more depth than we have in the past, so that’s going to allow us to maybe scrimmage a little longer,” Lindsey said. “I think we’re allowed to do it three times in the spring, so we’ll make sure we take advantage of those three opportunities.”
Lindsey said several players have caught his eyes during the first two weeks of work.
“Deshon Stoudemire (sophomore wide receiver) is a guy who has really caught my attention several different times,” Lindsey said. “Marcus Rogers (junior wide receiver) is really much improved. Taiyon Palmer (N.C. State transfer), one of the new corners we have, I’ve been pleased with him.
“And Jarris Williams, a freshman (running back) who got here in January, has really adjusted well. Those would be the guys who have caught my attention early.”
Back on track: Coming off knee surgery going into the 2020 season, running back B.J. Smith didn’t have the senior season he had hoped for, thus he opted to take advantage of the NCAA ruling which allowed players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
“At the end of the day I prayed about it and talked to some people I was close to me in my corner that had my best interest,” Smith said of returning. “Jordan Chunn (former Troy running back, currently with New York Giants) is one of the guys that encouraged me in saying, ‘If they are giving you a free year, take advantage.'"
Smith says off-season work with strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt and his staff have him ready.
"I feel like I’m more explosive than I’ve been in probably two years," Smith said. "I’m faster than I’ve been; I’m stronger than I’ve been."
Smith, who rushed for 277 yards on 73 carries last season with three touchdowns, said it was frustrating not being full speed.
“It’s always frustrating to want something but you just can’t get it physically,” Smith said. “But I knew I couldn’t let that get me down and I had to encourage the rest of the guys to just keep going and try not to let them see me down.”
Smith is optimistic about what the Trojans may accomplish this season.
“I don’t want to jinx it, but I feel like this team has a chance to be real special,” Smith said. “There is competition at every single spot, so no one can come out lackadaisical. We all have to push every single day because we know we have someone behind us that can play.”
Getting after it: Linebacker K.J. Robertson was enthusiastic after the Trojans’ work on Saturday.
“I like the way we are flying around,” Robertson said. “Since we’re multiple years into the defense, everybody knows what we’re doing more. There is a bunch of competition everywhere, so that’s just making everybody better.”
Asked who was the toughest running back to tackle, Robertson grinned and responded, “There’s Charles Strong, who’s a big back who likes to run full speed down at you. Then there are guys like Kimani (Vidal) who are a little bit short and shiftier. To me, that’s the harder backs to tackle. Little guys like Kimani, I don’t like tackling them too much.”