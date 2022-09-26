TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Receiver Tez Johnson gives props to linemen; Jarret Doege could offer insight to WKU

Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson offers an interesting perspective of why the Trojans are having success in the passing game.

Johnson, who had receptions of 63 and 58 yards during a 16-7 win over Marshall on Saturday night, credited the offensive line for enabling quarterback Gunnar Watson to have plenty of time to throw and the receivers time to run their routes.

“Really, that’s how I get started, from the O-linemen,” Johnson said on Monday. “Without their time they give Gunnar, we wouldn’t be able to get the ball.”

Of course, Johnson points out the Trojans’ receivers have plenty of speed and ability as well.

“Our receiver room is very special,” Johnson said. “We’ve got so many guys that can contribute to just be able to catch the ball and make a play after the catch.

“We work so hard and push one another. We’re willing to die for each other out there on the field. Whoever makes the play, we’re just going to encourage that guy to keep doing his job and we’re going to be 10 toes right behind him.”

Watson, who has been the primary starter at QB for the Trojans over the past three years, is off to a tremendous start this season in completing 95-of-143 passes for 1,249 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson said the bond between Watson and the receivers is strong.

“The chemistry we have with Gunnar … he’s just one of us,” Johnson said. “He’s a funny guy and is always going to joke around, but when it comes to football, it’s time to go.

“We trust Gunnar with everything. He’s the one who is going to get the play started; he’s the one who is going to get us lined up and we’re going to run our routes full speed to help him make the throws he needs to make.”

Familiar with WKU: As Troy gets ready for a trip to Western Kentucky this week, a back-up quarterback may offer some keen insight in preparing for the Hilltoppers, who beat Florida International 73-0 on Saturday and enter the game with the 3-1 record.

Jarret Doege spent the spring and most of the summer as a quarterback at Western Kentucky after transferring from West Virginia. After it became apparent Doege wasn’t going to earn a starting job at Western Kentucky, he transferred to Troy only a few days before the final preseason scrimmage.

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was asked how Doege may be a part of this week’s preparation for WKU.

“I’ll probably talk to him this week a couple of times,” Sumrall quipped. “He’s never played in a game there. He knows some of what they’re doing, but he’s not going to be wearing their headset on game day giving us what play they’re calling.

“But yeah, it doesn’t hurt to have a guy that has seen, you know, how they run their system … has been there and done it. But, we don’t have any like inside information that’s going to tip us off as to what’s coming when. But he is able to maybe talk us through how they convert some of their routes, or what their mechanics are, and some of their stuff.

“I’m not going to build our game plan around Jarret’s information, but I’m not going to ignore the fact that we’ve got a guy that practiced with them this season.”

Injury report: Linebacker Jayden McDonald and nose tackle Luis Medina, both injured in the App State game two weeks ago, will likely be out for quite some time.

“Both of them last week underwent some medical stuff and they’re going to be out for the foreseeable future,” Sumrall said. “There is a next man up mentality. I think you saw Jordan Stringer and Terry Thomas play a few more snaps at linebacker.

“We’ve got the ability to play Shakel Brown, Will Choloh and A.J. Pierce and other guys at nose (tackle) behind Buddha (Jones). We’re currently in the process of cross-training players among different position groups. Like the D-line group can’t just be a one spot guy.”

Tight end Deyunkrea Lewis has also missed the last few weeks with an injury and is doubtful for this week.

“I think he’ll probably make the trip, but I think he’s got a chance in the next two weeks for sure,” Sumrall said. “He’s responding well and I think might be ahead of schedule or a better prognosis than anticipated a couple of weeks ago.”

Dialing up right call: When Caleb Ransaw rushed through and blocked a Marshall field goal attempt right before halftime on Saturday with Troy leading 10-0, it proved to be the right call at the right time.

“The field goal block before halftime … man a critical play,” Sumrall said. “We actually installed that block special for that game. Credit to our coaches and they called it at the right time.”

Martial honors: In absolutely no surprise, Troy linebacker Carlton Martial was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after recording 18 tackles against Marshall and becoming the league’s all-time leader in career tackles.

Now with 475 career tackles, Martial is 71 shy of becoming the all-time FBS leader and now ranks 13th in FBS history. The 18 tackles against Marshall is the second most in a game nationally this season and the sixth most in a game in Troy history.