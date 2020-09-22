Troy football notebook: Slocum shines in first start at free safety

“When I came to the sidelines, I saw the flag and I was like, ‘Man,’” Slocum said. “The first thing that came to my mind is somebody blocked in the back. It’s part of the game. It happens.

“He was trying to make a block for me and that’s my guy – that’s my brother,” Slocum said of Martial. “Things happen. That’s just part of football.

“Actually he came up to me and said, ‘I’m sorry. We’ll get it back.’ I said, ‘You’re fine, bro. We still got the turnover and the offense has got the ball and we still got points on the board with the offense.’”

Slocum was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week for his performance in what was the first start of his career at free safety. He was credited with three tackles and allowed just one completion in playing 31 snaps in the game.

Slocum, a native of Lake Butler, Fla., celebrated on the practice field with his teammates after being awarded the scholarship in early August.

“It was just a blessing, for real, when my teammates came up to me and congratulated me,” Slocum said. “I called my mom. She was excited ; she was crying. She was just happy for me.”