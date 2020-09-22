Troy football notebook: Slocum shines in first start at free safety

There were times Troy junior free safety Craig Slocum wondered if all the hard work as a walk-on football player was worth it.
“Throughout the process it was hard sometimes, like, when I wanted to give up,” Slocum said during a Zoom conference call on Tuesday. “But my teammates kept pushing me and telling me there was going to be better days, and that really helped me.”
Saturday during the Trojans’ 47-14 opening-season victory at Middle Tennessee was definitely one of those “better days” for Slocum, who was awarded a scholarship on the first day of fall camp this year.
With just under 10 minutes to play in the first half and Troy leading 14-7, Slocum stepped in front of a pass over the middle from quarterback Asher O’Hara to make an interception, ran to his right and eventually down the sidelines 65 yards into the end zone.
Unfortunately, the score would be wiped off due to an illegal block early on the return by linebacker Carlton Martial, but the Trojans would eventually parlay the big play into a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
“That play, we went over it a lot during practice,” Slocum said. “When I saw it, I just read the quarterback’s eyes and I just went with my instincts.”
Slocum didn’t realize there had been a penalty negating the touchdown until heading back to the sidelines.
“When I came to the sidelines, I saw the flag and I was like, ‘Man,’” Slocum said. “The first thing that came to my mind is somebody blocked in the back. It’s part of the game. It happens.
“He was trying to make a block for me and that’s my guy – that’s my brother,” Slocum said of Martial. “Things happen. That’s just part of football.
“Actually he came up to me and said, ‘I’m sorry. We’ll get it back.’ I said, ‘You’re fine, bro. We still got the turnover and the offense has got the ball and we still got points on the board with the offense.’”
Slocum was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week for his performance in what was the first start of his career at free safety. He was credited with three tackles and allowed just one completion in playing 31 snaps in the game.
Slocum, a native of Lake Butler, Fla., celebrated on the practice field with his teammates after being awarded the scholarship in early August.
“It was just a blessing, for real, when my teammates came up to me and congratulated me,” Slocum said. “I called my mom. She was excited ; she was crying. She was just happy for me.”
Running strong: Charles Strong, a transfer tailback from Texas A&M, entered the game several times on short-yardage situations once the Trojans were near the goal-line. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound sophomore scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter for his first touchdown as a Trojan and rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries in the game.
“Charles is a big, powerful guy that is still kind of learning the position from the standpoint of who to read on certain runs and so forth and pass protection, but I loved his effort and loved his physicality,” head coach Chip Lindsey said. “I really think the sky’s the limit for him and he’s only going to get better as the season goes.”
Senior center Dylan Bradshaw likes what Strong brings to the table.
“Charles Strong is as big as they come at running back,” Bradshaw said. “He’ll beat you down.”
Surprise, surprise: Pike Liberal Arts’ product Tyler Hussey, a junior wide receiver, got his first career touchdown when he caught an 8-yard pass from Jacob Free in the fourth quarter.
Hussey, who served as a member of the scout team during the week in helping to prepare the Troy defense, didn’t know he would be making the trip to Middle Tennessee until Friday.
“He found out he was going and then he catches a touchdown the next day, so really good job by him,” Lindsey said. “He gave us a great look all week playing the offense of Middle Tennessee.”
Kicking success: Junior Evan Legassey, who was battling Jack Martin for the starting job as the placekicker, came through with flying colors as the starter in connecting on 6-of-6 extra point tries along with nailing a 47-yarder on his only field goal try.
Martin handled the kickoff duties well as he did a year ago and Kyle Coale was the punter, averaging 31.7 yards on three tries, one which was downed inside the 5 that led to a safety.
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
