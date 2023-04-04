TROY – Count Troy coach Jon Sumrall in with the idea Auburn coach Hugh Freeze proposed this week about scrimmaging against another team in the future during the spring instead of holding the traditional intrasquad game.

“I’m open to that for sure,” Sumrall said following the Trojans’ practice Tuesday. “There’s some positive about guys having something to maybe play for at the end.”

On Monday, Freeze said such a game as part of spring drills could raise money for a charity in the state.

“I think everybody would get out of it exactly what they want,” Freeze said. “Let’s adopt a charity to give all the proceeds to. Let’s take foster care in the state of Alabama or orphan care in the state of Alabama and let’s all – Alabama can play Troy and we play UAB, or vice versa, or whoever, I don’t care. Alabama State or whoever. People will come see that.”

Sumrall even suggested the idea of playing a home-and-home spring game.

“I mean, why not have two of them, you know?” Sumrall said. “Why not go, hey, we’re going to do a home and home in the spring with the same team. You see people in the NFL do it; you see high schools do it, right?

“I’d love it. I think you’d do with like-minded staffs. I’ve talked to Hugh quite a bit since he’s been at Auburn and I think it’s a tremendous idea.”

Rebuilding O-line: With the graduations of veteran offensive staring linemen Jake Andrews (center), Austin Stidham (left tackle) and Deandre Butler (left guard), senior right tackle Grant Betts is among those trying to take on more of a leadership role this spring. He also believes the line overall is in better shape this spring than a year ago when it was learning a new offensive system.

“I’ve always tried to be a little more vocal myself, but definitely this year,” Betts said of being a leader. “We’re coming along pretty well, I think, especially when you look at where we were at this point last year – it’s light years ahead. I think we have a better understanding of the game, in general, and we’re a lot smoother, it feels.”

But he also knows there is plenty of work to do.

“I don’t think we’re ever where we want to be,” Betts said. “I think we’re always trying to keep working and getting better. I don’t think we’re ever satisfied with where we’re at.”

Among the newcomers opening some eyes is center Eli Russ, a sophomore transfer from Oklahoma State.

“Eli has been awesome, man,” Betts said. “He’s stepped up into a very important role and he’s got some big shoes to fill.”

New offensive line coach Joe Bernardi has been pleased with what he’s seen thus far of Betts and the unit as a whole.

“Grant has been here a long time and has obviously played a lot of football for us,” Bernardi said. “He’s doing a great job. He has a level of consistency in his play since he’s seen a lot of stuff.

“Daniel King (junior) has played a lot of football for us and is really, really talented. Knowing that he still has a lot of maturing to do and a lot of growth in his game excites the heck out of me.

“Eli Russ, who is working right now at center, has done a great job coming in learning the offense and running the show. MarKendrick Bell (JUCO transfer) obviously just got here in January … he’s a big man, good hands, good feet, very coachable. I like the way he works. Elijah Felipe (6-7, 300, Lackawanna College (Pa.) transfer) is a really unique talent, so really excited about him and his development.”

“I think we are doing good things as individuals. I think we need to continue to progress as a unit, and that’s the whole puzzle … can you get five guys to do it as one. Once you get there, then you’re cooking with grease.”

Bernardi, an assistant at Auburn last season, says he’s meshing well with the coaching staff.

“Very blessed, very thankful, very humbled to be here,” Bernardi said. “Obviously, you love working at places where football is important and Troy football is important to this community; it’s important to this university. I love working for the head football coach who demands a standard and holds everybody accountable to that.

“I think Joe (Craddock, offensive coordinator) really sees the game the same way, so that’s fun to blend what I’ve done and what he’s done and make it our own. I really like the offensive staff as a whole … really, really good men and good football coaches. I really enjoy being in the room with them.”

Practice report: Sumrall believes the defense took positive steps during Tuesday’s practice.

“This is the first day where I kind of felt our defensive energy and toughness was kind of back,” Sumrall said. “I’ve been fighting every day to try to get it out of them, but today was the first day I’ve felt, ‘Hey, this is Troy football defense.’”

Sumrall has altered the schedule a bit this week with expected rain this weekend. The Trojans will return to the practice field on Wednesday and also will practice Thursday before taking the rest of the week off from on-the-field work.