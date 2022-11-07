TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Sumrall's beard and preparing for Army's option offense

A bearded Troy head football coach Jon Sumrall held his weekly media briefing Monday morning and explained the reasoning behind sometimes having the facial hair and other times being clean shaven.

“After our first two road games (at Ole Miss and at Appalachian State), which I shaved on Saturday morning in my normal routine, things didn’t go our way,” Sumrall said.

“I haven’t shaved at the road games the last three times. I’m not saying I’m superstitious, but I like routines and this routine has been working. I shave for all home games and it’s worked so far, so I’ll be shaved on Saturday morning.”

The Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Sun Belt) put a six-game winning streak on the line Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in playing a non-conference foe in Army, which features a triple-option offense not utilized by many teams in the country. The game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m., will serve as Troy’s annual Military Appreciation Game in honoring the men and women of our nation’s military.

Sumrall has the bonus of having two coaches on staff who are well familiar with the diverse rushing attack of Army employed by ninth-year head coach Jeff Monken.

Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood spent the two previous years at Army and defensive line coach Eric McDaniel spent last season in that role at Army.

The Black Knights (3-5) average 321 yards of rushing offense per game.

“This is a week I’m very glad we’ve got Shiel and Eric to lean on,” Sumrall said. “Shiel played at Wofford and coached at Wofford, and Wofford is an option team. Shiel was at Georgia Tech with Paul Johnson and so was around the option there.

“Obviously having been at West Point the last two years, he’s got a really good familiarity and grasp with their different layers and nuances of this offense.”

Wood was co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach a year ago at Army and coached the Black Knights inside linebackers in 2020.

Practicing day-in and day-out against the Army offense during his two seasons there gives Wood a good understanding of how to prepare for such an attack.

“It’s a scheme that you don’t see often,” Wood said. “There aren’t a whole lot of teams that run a traditional under center, three-back style of offense … or an option-style offense if you will.

“As much as you’ve got to coach the defensive players about what you’re going to do in the game and how to do it, you’ve also got to do a great job of coaching the scout team – getting them to give you as close of a look as you can get of what they’re going to do in the game. Obviously that’s pretty challenging.”

Wood explains that what makes the Army rushing game so challenging to defend is not only the scheme, but the discipline the players possess in running it.

“It’s effective because they know what they’re doing … they’ve been doing it a long time,” Wood said. “They are very well coached and have attention to detail and play really hard.

“From a coaching standpoint, these guys have done this so long that they’ve seen a lot of different (defensive) looks over the years and they’ve got adjustments they can make in-game.”

Sumrall notes that no matter how well the coaches prepare the team, it will be up to the players to execute what’s taught.

“We still have to translate it to our players that they’re the ones who have to go out and execute and play at a high level,” Sumrall said. “It’s not about how much we know; it’s about how much you have players that know and then compete at a high level.”

Despite the tough challenge ahead, Wood is looking forward to reuniting with some familiar faces.

“Absolutely I’m looking forward to seeing them,” Wood said. “I lived two years of my life at West Point and that was a tremendous experience for me and my family. We have great friendships from my time there and relationships we’ll carry on and continue the rest of our lives. Certainly the players, I have great relationships with a lot of them I coached.”

A look back: When Kimani Vidal scored on a 22-yard run with five seconds remaining last Saturday to cap Troy’s 23-17 comeback win at Louisiana-Lafayette, Sumrall said the initial plan was to set up a field goal opportunity for Brooks Buce.

“We still had a timeout and I was really trying to get a little more yardage to help Brooks with the kick,” Sumrall said. “At that point, the plan was the field goal, but I’ll take a touchdown.”

After being down 17-0 in the third quarter, Troy scored the final 23 points of the game in what was the largest comeback for the program since 2013, when the Trojans came back from a 31-14 deficit against UAB to win 34-31.

Player of the Week: After recording 13 tackles against Lafayette, Troy linebacker Carlton Martial was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week.

During Saturday’s game, Martial moved into a tie for third place in NCAA FBS history with 526 tackles and is just 20 tackles short of passing Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle for the all-time record.